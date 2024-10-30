YIKES: Who Are The Feds After Now?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could there be another crazy takedown on the horizon?

I hope you all aren’t here for yet another story about crime in Hip-Hop, but the truth is, there’s still more criminality brewing in the culture!

First off, let’s talk about Tekashi69. He’s now sharing a cell block with none other than Sean “Puffy” Combs. They’re both being held in the Brooklyn jail that typically houses individuals before trial and just ahead of a potential prison stint. I can’t help but wonder—are they sharing meals in there?

But that’s not the real headline today. I’m hearing that yet another major music mogul has caught the attention of the feds. Normally, I’d be dropping names, but this figure is so notorious that I’ll let the rumor mill handle it this time. The “digital streets” are already buzzing, though, and there’s plenty of credible info swirling.

If things shake out as they seem, this will be the final blow in what’s already been a tough year for Hip-Hop. About the only exciting in 2024 has been the Kendrick vs. Drake battle; beyond that, it’s been a cycle of loss, indictments, crime, courts and chaos.

These days, people are cashing in with scandalous interviews on platforms with zero credibility. Meanwhile, real, ethical journalism gets buried by algorithms pushing sensational nonsense. How does that make sense?

I’ll keep you updated on this and any other developments as responsibly as possible!