Diddy Blackface & Baby Oil Costumes Spark Outrage, Prompting Investigation By College

Two college students are facing intense criticism online after their controversial Halloween costumes depicting Diddy in blackface and a bottle of baby oil went viral.

The image shows a white guy dressed in blackface and wearing a red bow tie, black blazer and white pants. The second individual is a woman dressed as a baby oil bottle. So far, the image has been viewed over 21 million times on Twitter (X).

The costume choice has been criticized as not only racially offensive but also insensitive due to its ties to a recent federal investigation involving Diddy.

The music mogul was arrested September 16 on multiple RICO charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Reports indicated that federal agents seized numerous bottles of baby oil from his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

The baby oil, according to accusations in the case, was allegedly laced with the date rape drug GHB, although that was later proved to be false.

The controversial costumes initially surfaced in a TikTok video posted by a woman reportedly attending San Diego State University. The quick clip also featured other Halloween costumes, with the caption, “How the group chat dressed for Halloween.”

Though the video was eventually deleted, its circulation across other platforms ensured that it continued to incite anger among viewers. At this time, it remains unclear whether the students involved are, in fact, affiliated with San Diego State University.

In response, the institution released a statement condemning the actions depicted in the photo.

“The use of blackface and any actions making light of sexual assault are deeply offensive and have no place in our community,” it read. “The individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students. Our team is working to confirm information, including the location and identities of those involved.”

Over on Twitter (X), there was plenty of debate. Some users were offended, while others—mostly white people—didn’t think dressing in blackface was a big deal.