Yo Gotti Gets Dragged Into Angela Simmons Oreo Cookie Bathgate Over ESPYS Outfit

Yo Gotti, nor Angela Simmons, deserves this type of slander!

Yo Gotti is being roped into his girlfriend Angela Simmons’ Oreo cookie “bathgate” saga following his appearance at the ESPYS award show.

In case you missed it, Simmons was recently targeted by trolls on social media after debuting images and clips of herself, seemingly bare-skinned and submerged in a bathtub of Oreos, in promotion of her cake mix product. In light of the incident trending across multiple platforms, the CMG Music mogul was inadvertently dragged into the saga after images of his outfit from The ESPYS award show began going viral on social media.

Primarily, it appears as though users who initially reacted to Yo Gotti’s fit, which consisted of an all-black suit highlighted by a military-style jacket, made remarks about his perceived weight gain.

“Has Yo Gotti always been this big? I swear bro gained like 50 pounds,” a Twitter (X) user reacted, while another responded, “Yo gotti done got sum thick.”

Yo gotti done got sum thick — cait the great🧜🏽‍♀️ (@caitrooo) July 12, 2024

Another drove of users went off on the outfit itself, picking apart the style of the asymmetrical jacket by referencing professions that require individuals to wear uniforms with similar silhouettes.

“Yo gotti looking like he finna make some fried rice with that damn outfit on,” a user wrote in a tweet.

Another user added, comparing the “Rake It Up” rapper to the Supreme Leader of North Korea. “Yo gotti jong un He out here looking like Kim Jing un,” the user wrote.

Overall, though, the majority of the discourse surrounding Yo Gotti’s outfit appeared to be from users referencing his relationship with Simmons, and the aforementioned Oreo cookie incident.

“Angela Simmons over there feeding the FAWK out of yo gotti, he big af,” a user tweeted.

Another user added, “LMFAO they said yo gotti on the red carpet lookin like he just ate all the Oreos outta Angela tub.”

One user appeared to go against the grain, highlighting that Yo Gotti’s alleged weight gain could be the sign of a healthy relationship between he and Simmons.

“I think it’s funny that yo gotti put on the happy weight & Angela still been in the gym giving body,” the user wrote.

Check out more of the unreasonable slander below.

Yo Gotti & Angela Is The Definition Of “Your Significant Other Make You Corny” 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Quan&Push4Eva (@iTeeBuck_) July 12, 2024

Yo Gotti big back ass was eating the f### out them Oreos lmaooooooooooooooo 😭😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yLcIXlcBzF — Jewelry Clinton 🍑 (@_KingArii) July 12, 2024

Yo Gotti probably depressed as hell he got fat — Sensei 🥋 (@Mhm_Right) July 12, 2024

i still dont know if yg, yo gotti, and yak gotti are different people — 🀣 (@te11nobody) July 12, 2024

Yo Gotti made Angela stay home last night? — Ambher👩🏾‍💻Software IMP/HRIS (@amBHURR_) July 12, 2024