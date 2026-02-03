Bow Wow Sets The Record Straight ON Jay-Z Comparison Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow called his manager’s claim that he’s “bigger than Jay-Z” a “weird comparison,” while acknowledging their different career paths.

Bow Wow just put the brakes on one of Hip-Hop’s most head-scratching debates of 2025.

The rapper sat down with Bootleg Kev to address his manager, Ray Daniels, who made a viral claim that Bow Wow was “bigger” than Jay-Z during his peak years.

And honestly, the numbers tell a pretty wild story.

“Yeah, he did say that,” Bow Wow said about Daniels’ comments. “I had a conversation with him, too. When he said that, I called him. I was like, ‘Man, what are you starting, man?'”

But let’s talk facts for a hot minute. Jay-Z sits on a $2.5 billion empire with 25 Grammy wins and 89 nominations. The man has 14 number-one albums and basically owns half the music industry through Roc Nation. His business portfolio includes everything from champagne to streaming services.

Bow Wow? Well, he’s no doubt worth millions. But he has zero Grammy wins. The comparison gets even funnier when you dig deeper.

Jay-Z sold over 140 million records worldwide and married Beyoncé. Bow Wow has sold about 10 million albums and has dated Ciair, Erica Mena and Joie Chavis.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Bow Wow actually makes a decent point about his peak popularity.

“Once he explained it, it’s like, we ain’t talking about who’s the best rapper,” Bow Wow said. “We talking about popularity contest for that time. It was a different type of wave with me. Like Mike was out, selling out arenas, selling out the Garden two times in one year.”

In 2002, while Jay-Z was building his empire, 15-year-old Bow Wow was a hot commodity and his debut album went double platinum when he was still in high school.

Bow Wow also worked with Beyoncé before Jay-Z did. In 2000, Bow Wow jumped on the So So Def remix of Destiny’s Child’s “Jumpin’ Jumpin’.” Jay-Z didn’t collaborate with Bey until 2002.

“But at the same time, I’m like, man, we different artists,” Bow Wow added. “We make different music and come from different walks of life. It’s really, like, a weird comparison.”

But comparing these two careers is like comparing a shooting star to the sun. Bow Wow burned bright and fast as a teen sensation.

Jay-Z built a solar system that’s still expanding 30 years later. Bow Wow seems totally cool with not feeding into the drama.

“He [Ray Daniels] knew what he was doing when he did it, ’cause he knew that was going to start conversation,” Bow Wow said. “But I ain’t really feed into it like that, though. I don’t really be caring about stuff like that.”

Bow Wow hits the road with B2K in March for their first tour together in nearly 20 years.