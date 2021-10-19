Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti Didn’t Make A Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Sick

A Cincinnati Bengals lineman has clarified a story about Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti allegedly making the NFL player sick.

Bengals rookie Jackson Carman, who vomited during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, revealed he’s never eaten anything from Eminem’s restaurant. The former Clemson standout shared this info after social media users and multiple news outlets incorrectly claimed Slim Shady’s food made him sick.

“FYI: I did not actually try the Moms Spaghetti Restaurant while I was in Detroit, I was referencing the @Eminem song lyrics,” Carman wrote on Twitter.

Eminem’s restaurant was blamed for Jackson Carman’s sickness thanks to a few tweets by the Bengals rookie.

Carman, whose team was playing in Detroit, asked his Twitter followers what the city was known for in terms of food. Some of the responses included Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s newly opened restaurant in downtown Detroit.

After vomiting during the Bengals verus Lions game, Carman unintentionally fueled the rumor about Eminem’s food on social media. He joked about what made him sick by mentioning Slim Shady’s famous line from the single “Lose Yourself.”

“Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit,” he wrote.

But understandably, many people assumed Carman was speaking about Eminem’s restaurant of the same name. On Monday, Carman felt the need to stop the wild speculation and clear up the confusion over his words.

Mom’s Spaghetti launched in Detroit on September 29. Eminem was on hand for the restaurant’s grand opening, serving food to multiple fans.