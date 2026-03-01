Krissy Yamagucci’s Passing At 35 Marks Heartbreaking Loss For Battle Rap

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Krissy Yamagucci died at 35, leaving a legacy as a pioneering Queen of the Ring battler and devoted mother of two sons.

The battle rap community is devastated as it mourns the loss of veteran female battle rapper Krissy Yamagucci, born Christ Lee Boothe, who reportedly passed away at 35.

A respected pioneer in women’s battle rap, Krissy helped lay the foundation for Queen of the Ring, playing a vital role in solidifying it as the world’s greatest all-women’s battle rap league.

Her impact was not limited to the movement’s early years. She remained active, sharp, and dangerous on the stage, continuing to prove why she was regarded as one of the culture’s most commanding performers.

News of her passing, believed to have occurred on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, was confirmed by family on Thursday, February 26. The announcement sent shockwaves through a community she helped build.

Her family member, Lyfesize Diivadoll, shared the heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved family member,” the post read. “She was a beautiful soul inside and out, a devoted mother of two intelligent boys, and a powerful female battle rapper whose presence commanded every stage she touched.”

The tribute continued, highlighting both her artistry and her devotion to her family.

“Her beauty radiated far beyond appearance — it lived in her confidence, her humor, and the fearless way she spoke her truth. Funny, well-spoken, and incredibly talented, she was truly the life of every show and left a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed her gift. Above all, she was a proud and loving mother who poured her strength, wisdom, and love into her sons every single day.”

A GoFundMe has been established to assist with funeral services and to provide continued support for her two sons.

Yamagucci battled across major platforms outside of QOTR, including CHROME23, Bullpen Battle League, Rare Breed Entertainment, and many other smaller leagues.

She also appeared on the Baddie Rap Show hosted by Murda Mook and was a breakout star on Baddies of Battle Rap, reaching the semifinals against Nadia Ali.

Her resume includes memorable performances against Tori Doe, Cee the Boss, Star Smilez and others.

More recently, she delivered a decisive win over rising star Yoshi G — a calculated and commanding performance that nearly shut the FAMU alum down as an emcee. It was proof that Krissy’s legacy was not frozen in nostalgia.

She was still evolving and still winning.

Beyond battle rap, Christ Lee Boothe was building a catalog as a recording artist.

Her 2024 single “Stand Out” showcased her ability to craft structured records while maintaining the confidence and sharp delivery that defined her battle persona.

She also appeared on collaborative releases, including “Heaven,” extending her reach onto streaming platforms and demonstrating that her artistry stretched beyond face-offs and crowd reactions.

For Krissy, music was not an afterthought. It was an expansion. Battle rap sharpened her pen; recording allowed her to shape it differently. She wasn’t content with viral moments alone. She was building a body of work.

Tributes from leagues and friends poured in as news spread.

Her Harlem sister and fellow battle rapper wrote, “WE LOVE YOU KRISSY!!! Forever in our hearts! Your name will live on baby.”

Battle rapper C3 shared, “I have been crying since 5 am. smh. I’m going to miss you, friend.”

Shooney Da Rapper posted, “Wow I’m hurt by this man… RIP Krissy.”

Babs Bunny wrote, “I’m extremely sad to see you go @krissyyamaguccci I took the time out to make this video for you,” later adding, “I keep coming back to your page cause I don’t want this to be true.”

Her home league, Queen of the Ring, honored her as foundational to its success: “To a true pioneer of the ring: Thank you for over a decade of brilliance on the QOTR platform. A natural-born star and gifted lyricist who helped define the world’s number-one female battle league. Rest in power, legend. Your legacy is etched in history and in our hearts forever.”

Bullpen Battle League wrote, “We send our sincere condolences to the family. It was a pleasure to have worked with her.”

Ultimate Rap League added, “Rest in Peace to Krissy Yamagucci. The culture will truly miss your unique style, charismatic presence, and upbeat attitude. Prayers to her family, friends, and the entire battle rap community.”

A candle lighting service took place on Friday, February 27, in Harlem, New York, where loved ones and supporters will gather to celebrate her life before burial.

Krissy Yamagucci leaves behind two sons, a catalog of battles, music, and moments that helped fortify women’s battle rap as a global force.

Veteran. Pioneer. Mother. Artist. Her imprint on the culture is permanent — and her voice will echo long after the stage lights dim.