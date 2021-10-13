Megan Thee Stallion Says Social Media Trolls Dehumanize People

Megan Thee Stallion reflected on her experiences with social media trolls in an interview with Taraji P. Henson.

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her experiences with social media trolls during an appearance on Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Actress Taraji P. Henson and her co-host Tracie Jade asked Megan Thee Stallion about the rapper’s relationship with social media. Hot Girl Meg said fame comes with a price on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

“When you famous in this day and age, you really open yourself up for people to say anything to you because you are in the light,” she stated. “They feel like they can talk to you any kind of way. They kind of dehumanize you a little bit.”

Megan Thee Stallion admitted online trolling affected her when she emerged in the public eye. She was shocked by some of the things people would say to her.

“When I used to read things, it would be like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this mother– said that this,’” she recalled. “You don’t even know me! I used to have the urge to wanna just check everybody. ‘Cause if I was on the street, would you walk up to somebody on the street and say that to them? No. ‘Cause some of the things they say are really insane.”

Although Megan Thee Stallion learned to roll with the punches, she reminded haters that she’ll respond on occasion.

“Don’t get too out of line because sometimes I may say something back,” she declared. “I don’t know. It depends on how I’m feeling.”

Megan Thee Stallion also revealed some of her harshest criticism comes from bruising men’s egos. She believes certain people can’t handle an unapologetic Black woman.

“I might say something, and it might bruise a man’s ego and that’s not my intention,” she explained. “And sometimes it be hard for people to digest that. When a woman is being unapologetically herself, especially a Black woman being naturally her Black self, I feel like some people are offended by it. And I think that’s really crazy.”

Check out the entire conversation below.