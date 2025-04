EXCLUSIVE: The Grammy Award-nominated rapper was sentenced to six years behind bars in 2023 for drug trafficking and has served nearly half his time.

Efforts to spring Fetty Wap from prison have ramped up. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper was sentenced to six years behind bars in 2023 for drug trafficking and has served nearly half his time. But, as Fetty’s family and team see it, that’s much too long for a non-violent offense.

On Friday (April 4) Fetty’s sister, Divinity Maxwell-Butts shared an Instagram post bringing attention to her brother’s plight and calling for his sentence to be commuted. She wrote, “April is Second Chance Month—a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment. My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense.

“He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It’s time.”

Speaking to AllHipHop, Maxwell-Butts explained why she’s pushing so hard for his release.

“I appreciate the interest in telling my story and shedding light on my efforts to seek a pardon for my brother, Fetty Wap,” she says. “This journey is deeply personal, but it’s also bigger than just him—it’s about faith, redemption and the power of second chances.

“I believe in justice, but I also believe in mercy. None of us are defined by our worst mistakes. God’s grace is limitless, and I know He is working in this situation, just as He works in all things. My faith has carried me through the hardest moments, and I hold onto the truth that no situation is beyond God’s power to restore.”

Maxwell-Butts is relying on her faith to handle the weight of the situation. She adds, “Fetty is more than the headlines. He is a father, a son, a brother and a man with a heart that still has so much to give. My goal isn’t just to bring awareness to his situation but to highlight the larger conversation about rehabilitation, forgiveness and what true justice looks like.

“I am open to sharing my story because I know there are so many people—so many families—going through similar struggles. I want people to see that even in the darkest times, faith can sustain us. No door is truly closed when God is in control.”

Fetty Wap (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) was sentenced to six years in prison on May 24, 2023, for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Prosecutors revealed that Fetty acted as a kilogram-level re-distributor for a drug trafficking organization that transported narcotics from the West Coast to the East Coast using concealed compartments in vehicles and mail services. The drugs were stored in Suffolk County, New York, before being distributed to dealers operating in Long Island and New Jersey.

The case stemmed from Maxwell’s October 2021 arrest at Rolling Loud New York. He was charged alongside five co-defendants, including a former corrections officer. Fetty admitted his role as a large-scale narcotics trafficker during court proceedings. Prosecutors noted Fetty violated the terms of his pretrial release in 2022 by displaying a firearm during a FaceTime call. The incident contributed to his continued detention and influenced the severity of his sentencing. He was also slapped with five years of post-release supervision.

Maxwell-Butts is hoping to catch the attention of Donald Trump, who has the power to commute her brother’s sentence.



(L-R: Divinity Maxwell-Butts, Fetty Wap and siblings Willie Maxwell and An’Tavia)