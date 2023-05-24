Fetty Wap Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Flooding U.S. With Cocaine

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to The New York Times, he’ll also serve five years of probation once he’s released.

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, argued, “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.”

Fetty Wap was one of several defendants charged and found guilty of being part of an organization that distributed more than 100 kilograms of drugs in Long Island and New Jersey. He was arrested in October 2021 at Rolling Loud New York shortly before he was scheduled to perform. He was initially released on bond but has been in custody since pleading guilty last August.