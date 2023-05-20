Fetty Wap Begs Judge For Mandatory Minimum As Sentencing Date Looms

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

But the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace argues Fetty “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

Fetty Wap was arrested on his way to Rolling Loud New York in October 2021 on drug trafficking charges. Authorities accused him and several others of using USPS trucks to smuggle drugs. The rapper will learn his fate on May 24 when he’s sentenced in the federal case. But apparently, Fetty Wap is making a last minute plea for a judge to impose only the mandatory minimum.

Legal docs obtained by TMZ reveal Fetty Wap is asking for a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Fetty Wap’s legal team said he “accepts full responsibility for his crimes, but his conduct here does not and should not define him.”

Fetty Wap’s attorneys included several letters from friends and family singing his praises. They also insisted he was only trying to provide for them financially. The federal government, however, wants Fetty Wap behind bars for 87-108 months. They say he willingly participated in a drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island with cocaine.

The office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace argues Fetty “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.” Consequently, Peace doesn’t think he deserves a break.

Prosecutors are also looking at Fetty Wap’s music as evidence he’s guilty, specifically the song “Trap Queen.”

“Even after his arrest and while awaiting trial in this very serious federal drug case, the defendant continued to glamorize the drug trade,” they said. “In November 2022, he released a song entitled ‘Sweet Yams’ where he sang about selling ‘yams.’ That’s code for grams of narcotics, and making significant money (i.e., ‘bands’) from that illegal trade.”