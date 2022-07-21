Bobby Shmurda Rejects Drill Music; Outlines Shmurda World

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bobby Shmurda is here to stay and nothing is going to stop him. But that does not mean he does not want help and AllHipHop is here with the assist! Check out the interview.

Bobby Shmurda dances a lot, but don’t get it confused. There’s a clear message to his perceived madness and a clear focus. “GS9’s a record label. I don’t know why everybody keep thinking it’s a gang,” he states matter-of-factly looking at the AllHipHop crew. “It’s not a gang. Yes. It’s LLC, I pay taxes. It’s not a gang.” Or Drill Music.

Shmurda has undergone a total rebrand from the person we saw pre-prison. “The dances are almost therapeutic and When I was dancing that time, I was really running from the streets. I was so blinded, I was just running from the streets.” Our conversation with the Brooklyn artist was telling, down to the rejection of Drill Music’s influence on him and his impact on Brooklyn Drill. The proof is in the insight he offers younger people to the business moves he’s making.

Jigsaw and Slops talk shop with Bobby.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: From your experience in prison, are there any lessons, any wisdom you want to impart on the youngsters?

Bobby Shmurda: Get security. Learn your business like you learn the drug game because other than that, yous a stupid ni##a running around. You learn your business like you learn the drug game. Like how you all take pride in all that other sh#t, the memories and all that other s###, take pride in your business. Sit down with your f###### lawyer for an hour. 60 f###### minutes. You f### with b###### for more than a day. How much time n##### texting b###### all day?

Chuck Creekmur: All day.

Bobby Shmurda: Sit down with your lawyer for an hour. Talk to them. Sit down with your people, your marketing, sit down with your s###. Learn your business, be a boss. Be a young boss. That’s the s### they don’t teach you. F### all that s###.

Chuck Creekmur: Yeah. Are you the godfather of Brooklyn Drill? What are you, the pioneer?

Bobby Shmurda: I’m not Drill, I’m Shmurda Music.

Chuck Creekmur: So you were never Drill?

Bobby Shmurda: It’s never Drill. Shmurda Music. Because the thing is, I feel Drill is like the Chief Keef. When I say Chief, anything that came up under him. Because a lot of these n##### came up on Chief, the whole thing.

Slops: But you just said some of the influence of the earlier stuff, like the 2014 stuff, there was a lot of Chief Keef influence. So would you say some of that was kind of like drill?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because it’s a different sound. I dance.

Slops: I got you. So it’s not the content you wouldn’t say?

Bobby Shmurda: No, because my s### is dancing music. All my s### is going to be dancy. Everything you want to do is going to dance to, I think Drill Music is more like…[dark music] that’s it. My s### is more music to dance but it’s real warrior music. It’s warrior music, champion music, alpha music. It’s Shmurda Music. I’m saying that’s all Shmurda. It’s domination.

Chuck Creekmur: You got artists now?

Bobby Shmurda: I got two artists I’m signing.

Slops: Where they from?

Bobby Shmurda: Brooklyn.

Chuck Creekmur: Of course they’re from Brooklyn.

Slops: I just wanted to see. I’m proud of that.

Bobby Shmurda: Are we about to get these questions (business ideas)?

Chuck Creekmur: These ain’t questions. These are just business ideas because we want to be a part of the help.

Bobby Shmurda: S### like that what I was talking about.

Chuck Creekmur: What?

Bobby Shmurda: S### like that. Business ideas. I like that s###.

Slops: We figured you independent now so you might need some ideas.

Bobby Shmurda: I like all that.

Chuck Creekmur: So you already got the weed strain, right?

Bobby Shmurda: Just popping Elevated. Its out in California. We just got it popping, we just got it lit. I just signed it actually yesterday. So 50/50 partners, and we launching 10 strains.

Chuck Creekmur: And the other thing you got is an NFT. I saw that online.

Bobby Shmurda: I had an NFT sold out, I think I sold out 30,000 in f###### five minutes.

Chuck Creekmur: That’s crazy.

Bobby Shmurda: It was a test run. I did it up in a day. Put it up for a day.

Chuck Creekmur: It was the hat?

Bobby Shmurda: No. It was the picture of a single I released. So the cover of the single I released. What I did was, I called Cordell, and Cordell is Snoop’s son. He’s heavy.

Chuck Creekmur: Within the crypto.

Bobby Shmurda: That n#### ran in some s###. I’m talking about some s###. Heavily respected, I got to have respect for my name. I always go to him to advise me on s###. He’s like, yo B, I got a quick idea. Because I kept telling him I want to come into the NFT world, put me into this s###. He’s like, quick idea. You know what, you’re releasing in two days. We’re going to do a twitter space for 24 hours and we’re going to launch 30,000 worth of the thing… five minutes it’s sold out.

Chuck Creekmur: Damn, that’s crazy. That’s amazing. So here’s our ideas for you. We think you could do an energy drink. How do you feel about that? Bobby Shmurda energy drink. Because you seem to have more energy than anybody I-

Bobby Shmurda: I got a meeting with some energy drink people tomorrow.

Chuck Creekmur: See. It had to be. I knew it.

Bobby Shmurda: He be giving it away. F### man.

Slops: Next idea. We got one. We’re going to hit one.

Chuck Creekmur: So the other one, a sex pill. Now, Cam’ron coming up off the Pink Horse.

Bobby Shmurda: The reason I wouldn’t do a sex pill because I know it’s just as bad for a person’s heart so I wouldn’t even put my name on them sh#ts. I ain’t going to lie to you. I don’t promote sex pills. Now, honey, the natural s###. Magnums and natural s###. You know they got the natural drinks and the peanuts… peanut punch. Those s#### I’m heavy on. Natural s###, not the [unnatural stuff so they can] sue my black ass.

Chuck Creekmur: Holistic…stuff.

Bobby Shmurda: All my friends that don’t smoke, that means they’re freaks. Them n##### be talking about b###### all day!

Chuck Creekmur: I plead the fifth.

Bobby Shmurda: N#### we’ve been talking about b###### for 30 minutes.

Chuck Creekmur: All right. Here’s the other one. “Shmurda City” video game. Based on your life, like Vice City.

Bobby Shmurda: It’s got to be Shmurda city. Nah, it’s got to be some crazy name. Like Shmurda World, Shmurdaville.

Chuck Creekmur: Shmurdaville. I like that.

Bobby Shmurda: Shmurda Spree.

Chuck Creekmur: Do that. That’ll work.

Bobby Shmurda: I remember 50 Cent had a game. You remember 50 had a game?

Bulletproof or some s###.

Slops: Yeah. Bulletproof.

Bobby Shmurda: I remember that s###. My s### going to be, f###### Shmurda Spree, it’s going to be chopping the whole Brooklyn, sliding over cars. You know the slow missions, you got to slide over the car. It got to be the grand finale.

Chuck Creekmur: We’re going to get Soulja Boy to make it happen.

Bobby Shmurda: Stop playing. Call Soulja Boy right now for me.

Chuck Creekmur: Call him.

Bobby Shmurda: Try to get it on PS4.

Chuck Creekmur: The next business idea is a dance school.

Bobby Shmurda: You know what’s crazy? I just signed a deal with this app that’s going to have me doing dance lessons this summer. It’s called Tilt.

Chuck Creekmur: That’s dope.

Bobby Shmurda: I just signed a deal with them and it’s going to be doing all my dance lessons.

Chuck Creekmur: Okay.

Bobby Shmurda: How you all know that? You got to talk to my PR? The f### is going on n####, how you know that?

Chuck Creekmur: She ain’t tell us nothing. We just know.

Slops: You went independent and you was like, I ain’t bullshitting. I need every dollar with this.

Bobby Shmurda: I used to sell crack, baby.

Slops: A hustler.

Bobby Shmurda: Really, really sell crack.

Chuck Creekmur: I need jewelry help, man. I realized-

Bobby Shmurda: You want to switch?

Chuck Creekmur: Yeah.

Bobby Shmurda: Which one you want?

Slops: The GS9, man.

Chuck Creekmur: GS9. Nah, that one. I like that one.

Slops: You sound like a kid.

Bobby Shmurda: You want this one? I don’t think you want this one.

Chuck Creekmur: What’s that one?

Bobby Shmurda: This quote here is Bobby. So you want this one?

Chuck Creekmur: Oh my fault. Nah, I’m good.

Bobby Shmurda: You’re walking around with [Bobby]. I think I’m the only one, right?

Chuck Creekmur: A ring would be good.

Bobby Shmurda: A ring?

Chuck Creekmur: Yeah. A ring.

Bobby Shmurda: All right. Which one?

Chuck Creekmur: That one.

Bobby Shmurda: My n####. That’s $25,000. It’s $25 on them.