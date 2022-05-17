EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Shmurda Teaching Dance Lessons This Summer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bobby Shmurda revealed he will be teaching dance lessons this summer during his appearance on The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast.

Bobby Shmurda’s dancing helped him secure a new gig.

The multi-platinum selling rapper landed a deal to teach dance lessons on an app. Bobby Shmurda discussed his future as a dance instructor during an appearance on The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast.

“I just signed a deal with this app that’s gonna have me doing dance lessons this summer,” he told hosts Chuck Creekmur and Slops. “It’s called Tilt. It’s gonna be launching this summer. I just signed with them. And it’s gonna be doing all my dance lessons.”

Bobby Shmurda frequently displayed his love of dancing following his prison release in February 2021. But his dance moves quickly became a target of criticism. Wack 100 claimed Bobby Shmurda was “losing the streets” by dancing.

Last year, Cardi B was the most prominent Hip Hop artist to defend Bobby Shmurda’s dancing after seeing people mock him on social media.

“Y’all really be trying Bobby cause he be dancing and no lie when I used to do visits in Rikers Bobby & Rowdy were always in OBC solitary confinement cause they was really getting it rockin,” she wrote on Twitter. “Them boys ain’t punked out in jail really stood on their s### unlike a lot of rappers.”

Bobby Shmurda’s interview with AllHipHop also provided an update on his debut album, which has been delayed for years. The former Epic Records artist said he plans to drop an EP before releasing his long-awaited LP.

“EP coming, then a project,” he told Chuck Creekmur and Slops. “Because I’ve really got a project, but I’ve got too much f###### songs for an album. And f###### people’s attention spans are short. I’m not trying to give [a] m########### a 30-song album. I’ll give ‘em an EP, then an album.”

Check out Bobby Shmurda on The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast below.