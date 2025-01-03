AllHipHop’s Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Of 2025

2024 was a crazy year, but it was actually a really good year for Hip-Hop. Check out some of the best albums of the year, but we left space for you to tell us YOUR favorite!

2024 was an insane year for Hip-Hop. The year showed us there are no boundaries to the culture. We found that the old-school artists came out in force and helped shape the narrative that there is no age limit on what is largely considered to be a youth-oriented sport.

Conversely, artists such as GloRilla proved that there are oftentimes preconceived notions that can be proved wrong. Lastly, numerous artists expanded the creative possibilities in Hip-Hop culture. Tyler, The Creator, JPEGMAFIA, Ka, MC Lyte, Ka and—of course—Kendrick Lamar, were many that expanded the universe of rap.

Although there was no shortage of drama, stress and weakness, we realized that musically it was overall a really good year for music. In fact, it set the table for an even better year in 2025.

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

In The Auditorium Vol. 1, Common and Pete Rock united (or reunited) their towering legacies to deliver a masterpiece. This collaboration was a long-overdue reunion of lyricism and masterful production. Hip-Hop Hooray! Common, the Grammy-winning voice multi-hyphenate, proved his three-decade career has only gotten better.

Pete Rock, an architect of ’90s East Coast Hip-Hop, seamlessly blended jazz, funk, and boom-bap. This is a gem with guests like Jennifer Hudson on the spiritual “A God (There Is)” and Posdnuos of De La Soul on the reflective “When the Sun Shines Again.” But the duo is the centerpiece. The Auditorium Vol. 1 never feels like nostalgia—it’s timeless.

Released: July 12, 2024.

GloRilla – Glorious

Lovers of “Real Hip-Hop” tried to act like GloRilla did not do that sh#t in 2024, but they would be wrong. GloRilla’s Glorious was a standout. Glo’s charisma, unapologetic Southern style, and introspective storytelling make her one of rap’s most exciting voices. She won everybody else over.

Glorious isn’t perfect, but it’s a powerful debut that sets the tone for a promising career. She offered a lot. She had “Procedure” (featuring Latto), “How I Look” (with Megan Thee Stallion) and even “Rain Down on Me,” a gospel-like track featuring Kirk Franklin. It was tracks like “Let Her Cook” and “Hollon” that sealed the deal. Features by Bossman Dlo and Sexyy Red actually detracted from the album’s allure. With Glorious, GloRilla proves she’s here to stay. The best part? She’s only getting started.

YEAHHHH GLO!

Released: October 11, 2024

Ka – The Thief Next to Jesus

R.I.P. Ka (1972-2024)

Ka’s The Thief Next to Jesus is more than Hip-Hop. The opus is a masterful meditation on faith, morality and survival. The Brooklyn MC’s legacy had long been solidified as one of Hip Hop’s most profound voices. This project was released months before and immortalized him, highlighting his ability to present minimalist and deeply resonant art. Tracks like “Beautiful” and “Tested Testimony” showcase his signature style.

Ka’s career was defined by thematically rich, but musically restrained projects. In The Thief Next to Jesus, he deepened his exploration of spirituality as we were about to lose him. The Thief Next to Jesus is not just a standout in Ka’s catalog but a landmark in Hip Hop. It is a cohesive, introspective work that will be studied for years. It demands and rewards deep listening. Lastly, it is a fitting farewell to one of our best creators.

Released: August 19, 2024.

Skyzoo – Keep Me Company

Skyzoo’s Keep Me Company is a Hip-Hop masterpiece. The music is hearty and the lyrical depth she raise the bar. It dropped in November and realigned year-end lists immediately. Skyzoo represented an MC at peace with his craft, but not satisfied with the state of affairs. This is not about reinvention or change but refinement of his own art. He embraced jazzy, soulful production and story-telling. There aren’t a lot of co-conspirators, but Chuck D pulls up on “Courtesy Call.“

“Record Store Day” is one of the strongest tracks with a charm with nostalgic feel that evokes love of vinyl culture and that special someone. Deeply personal tracks like “Sleeping Beauty” and “Wins of the Father” delve into further into family and gratitude. Keep Me Company is a timeless project that will keep getting played in 2025.

Released: November 29, 2024.

Cavalier – Different Type Time

Different Type Time is a beautiful reflection on life and a love letter to Hip-Hop. It is showcased Cavalier’s masterful storytelling and lyrical superiority. Producers like Quelle Chris, Ahwlee, and Messiah Musik, give a seamless experience ever over 21 songs. Cavalier’s introspective journey dives deep into life’s complexities but feels natural and unfettered by anything. A hidden gem, Different Type Time invites listeners to hit play, put on headphones, and let Cavalier guide them through a musical journey.

Released: April 19, 2024.

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia somehow managed introspection and chaos. Reflection and maturity were on the menus for one of Hip-Hop’s most enduring characters. Drawing from electronic music, jazz, soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop, Tyler’s latest felt like Flower Boy (2017) but through a darker. Tyler lyrically confessed about adulthood, fame, relationships, and even fatherhood.

Tracks like “Take Your Mask Off” and “Noid” confronted themes of vulnerability and the pressures of fame. Conversely, “Darling, I” and “Like Him” delve into family ties oozing sincerity. The production balanced his musicality and Tyler’s lyrics. Collaborations with artists like Doechii and Schoolboy Q add thick layers to Chromakopia.

Tyler’s mother narrated the album, making it feel personal and grounded. Chromakopia leaps between chaos and calm. A layered, authentic exploration of growth, this album was a freer, more vulnerable chapter in Tyler’s evolution

Released: October 28, 2024.

Slum Village – F.U.N.

In 2024, Slum Village came back. The Detroit duo of T3 and Young RJ, continued their legacy with a new chapter. The album kicks off with “Welcome,” featuring Chi-town’s Brittney Carter, where she says “We might have been through hell, but we together in these slums.”She’s the opening act for Slum Villiage’s for a bold return. Tracks like the funky “All Live” and its sequel, “All Live 2” featuring Phat Kat, bring energy and Detroit swagger, while “To the Disco” grooves with warlord-level confidence. Karriem Riggins, Cordae, Larry June, and others joined the celebration. Detroit pride was in full swing, on F.U.N., cementing a triumphant return after eight years.

T3 and Young RJ stayed true to their signature sound while collaborating with other legends and fresh talent. They proved their resilience and Slum Village’s overall relevance in Hip-Hop.

Released: May 3, 2024

Logic – Ultra 85

Logic’s Ultra 85 was a heartfelt conclusion to his decade-long story. From the explosive 9-minute opener “Paul Rodriguez” to introspective tracks like “Teleport” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Logic’s flows are razor-sharp. He skates effortlessly over jazzy beats crafted by him and 6ix.

Logic dives deep in, talking anxiety and self-reflection, delivering mature and emotional bars. With an hour-plus runtime, Ultra 85 can get repetitive. Overalll, as a sequel to The Incredible True Story, Ultra 85 stands strong. It’s a fitting addition to Logic’s recent streak of great projects like No Pressure, Vinyl Days, and College Park. If you’ve been a fan from day one, this one’s definitely for you. If you are a newb, get to digging.

Released: August 9, 2024.

Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – Stabbed & Shot 2

Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh reunite for Stabbed & Shot 2, delivering a gritty sequel that surpasses both the original and maybe Benny’s recent Everybody Can’t Go. This project reaffirms their dominance in street rap.

Kicking off with “Still Better” and “1st of April,” V Don’s boom-bap beats set the tone as the duo flex their street credibility. Tracks like “High Stakes” and “Thruway Music 2” continue the dark, cinematic vibe, while “Who Really the King?” and “Center Stage” explore loyalty and street life over Harry Fraud’s soulful production. Singles like “Jesus Arms” featuring Busta Rhymes and “Brick Specials” highlight their ability to craft vivid, mobster-themed narratives.

Collaborations with Dave East, Ransom, and Elcamino on tracks like “Coke Runs” and “Power” add depth, while “Hometown Hero” pays homage to their Buffalo and Rochester roots. Over six years, Benny and Spesh have honed their craft, creating a sequel that not only lives up to the original but sets a new standard.

Stabbed & Shot 2 is a triumphant return to Benny’s underground roots, delivering one of the year’s finest street rap projects.

Released: October 18, 2024.

Mach-Hommy – #RICHAXXHAITIAN

#RICHAXXHAITIAN (2024) is a standout addition to Mach-Hommy’s discography, solidifying his reputation as a master of abstract lyricism and gritty production. Following acclaimed projects like H.B.O. (2016) and Pray For Haiti(2021), this 17-track album delivers a rich blend of sharp bars, multilingual flows (English, French, Haitian Creole), and immersive beats, hinting at an artistic evolution.

The production is stellar throughout, with soulful contributions from Quelle Chris and Georgia Anne Muldrow, alongside haunting soundscapes by Conductor Williams and August Fanon. Jazz, reggae, and other influences enrich the instrumentals, perfectly complementing Mach-Hommy’s signature slow flow. Guest features from Black Thought, Roc Marciano, and Drea D’Nur further elevate key tracks.

Tracks like “COPY COLD” and “HOLY ____” showcase catchy hooks alongside elite lyricism, while the album’s second half shines with innovative song structures and thematic depth. Haitian identity and social issues serve as the album’s core, with Mach-Hommy weaving poignant commentary into his narratives.

#RICHAXXHAITIAN a rewarding listen that demands attention.

Released: May 17, 2024

JPEGMAFIA – I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU

JPEGMAFIA continues to push boundaries in I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, delivering a bold, unpredictable project that cements his reputation as one of Hip-Hop’s most innovative artists. Known for fearless experimentation on albums like Veteran (2018), All My Heroes Are Cornballs (2019), and LP! (2021), “Peggy” takes another daring step forward, blending chaos, introspection, and genre-defying production.

The album opens with “i scream this in the mirror before I interact with anyone,” setting a confrontational tone with a Dillon Brooks comparison. His production is a kaleidoscope of glitchy electronics, metal riffs, and eclectic samples, from Succession to Brazilian funk. Tracks like “it’s dark and hell is hot” and “vulgar display of power” are nods to DMX and Pantera. And that his just the first half of the album.

The second half shifts to a peer within. Tracks like “loop it and leave it” feature string-heavy instrumentals. Lyrically, JPEGMAFIA is unapologetically sharp, addressing industry critiques and politics. Standout moments include Vince Staples on “New Black History,” which tackles cultural commodification. Denzel Curry’s explosive performance shines on “JPEGULTRA!”

With its mix of raw energy, emotional depth, and inventive production, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU is a testament to JPEGMAFIA’s versatility and fearless artistry, reaffirming his place as one of music’s most dynamic voices.

Released: August 2, 2024.

Lupe Fiasco – Samurai

Lupe Fiasco’s ninth studio album, Samurai, is a creative concept project inspired by neo-soul singer Amy Winehouse. Get this: Wasalu Muhammad Jaco imagines the late, beloved singer as a battle rapper. It is a compelling, but at times imperfect listen.

Highlights like “Samurai” and “Cake” feature minimal, jazzy beats that perfectly complement Lupe’s dense rhyme schemes. The standout track is “No. 1 Headband,” a lyrical masterpiece. A terse eight tracks and 30-minute runtime, there is little room for error on Samurai.

Nevertheless, Samurai surpasses Drill Music in Zion (2022) but doesn’t quite reach the heights of Tetsuo & Youth (2015), Drogas Wave(2018), classics like albums, Food & Liquor (2006). Despite its flaws, it’s an awesome addition to his discography, warranting repeat listens.

Released: June 28, 2024.

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

The man of the year did something he had not done for quite some time – shocked us. Seriously, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is a surprising departure. The album delivers a loose, visceral project that feels more like a West Coast mixtape than a conceptual opus. While it showcases his clever wordplay, fiery delivery, and hard-hitting beats, it lacks the ambition of To Pimp a Butterfly or Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. That is not a bad thing. He sounds relaxed and at peace, if war was peace.

Opening with “wacced out murals,” Kendrick fires shots at the industry with pounding drums and ominous strings. Standouts like “reincarnated” delve into soulful introspection, while tracks like “gloria” and “luther,” enhanced by SZA’s smooth features, add depth. However, not all experiments land—“gnx” and “dodger blue” suffer from weak production, a recurring flaw.

Less cohesive than his previous works, GNX feels like a snapshot of Kendrick’s current mindset: mature, reflective, and unconcerned with perfection. It’s not groundbreaking, but it doesn’t try to be. Engaging and oddly transformative, GNX proves that even a looser, relaxed effort from Kendrick is leagues ahead of the competition.

Released: November 22, 2024.

Freddie Gibbs – You Only Die 1nce

Freddie Gibbs delivered another solid project with You Only Die 1nce, proving his consistency and lyrical prowess. This solo effort stands strong even though it does not hit the heights of his Madlib collaborations like Piñata (2014) or Bandana (2019). Gibbs worked with a range of producers, creating a smooth, cohesive sound that lets his relentless flow and lyrics shine.

Over chill beats, Gibbs dives into his past and pays homage to fallen homies. The production is understated, keeping the focus on his bars. At 37 minutes, there are no features or gimmicks. This is a tight, grounded effort that showcases Freddie’s personal growth and talent.

You Only Die 1nce does not reinvent the wheel, but it’s a testament to Gibbs’ status as one of Hip-Hop’s most consistent voices. With this album, he keeps fans eagerly anticipating what’s next—especially Montana with Madlib.

Released: October 31, 2024.

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Alligator Bites Never Heal is the debut mixtape from Tampa emcee Doechii, marking a bold step forward in her career. Emerging in 2019 with her EP Coven Music Session, she gained momentum with Oh the Places You’ll Go and Bra-Less, eventually signing to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE)/Capitol Records in 2022. That year, released she / her / black b#tch. Now, she returns with Alligator Bites Never Heal, a project showcasing her unyielding creativity and raw talent.

The mixtape, which is nominated for a Grammy, begins with “STANKA POOH,” a haunting opener that sets the stage for a backward narrative, followed by “Bullfrog,” a bass-heavy boom bap track targeting online bravado. “Boiled Peanuts” maintains gritty kicks and snares, while “DENIAL IS A RIVER” channels DJ Premier-inspired production to reflect on Doechii’s rise over the past five years.

“CATFISH” cements her as the “Ruler of the Swamp,” blending boom bap and hardcore energy, before the trap-heavy “SKIPP” sees her swiftly dominating competitors. “HIDE N SEEK” pairs atmospheric production with introspection, and the moody “BLOOM” explores personal growth.

Tracks like “WAIT” advise patience over cloudy production, while “DEATH ROLL” reintroduces a trap flair with a relentless edge. “Profit” pledges allegiance to financial growth through soulful layers, and “BOOM BAP” humorously jabs at critics with drumless chipmunk soul.

The mixtape shifts gears with “NISSAN ALTIMA,” blending trap and pop rap as Doechii demands her due, and “G###,” featuring kuntfetish, aggressively clears the path for her dominance. Tracks like “Huh!” and “Slide” showcase her versatility, balancing playful and sultry tones.

Alligator Bites Never Heal solidifies Doechii’s place as a force to be reckoned with and established her as 2024’s disruptor. If this is the mixtape, the album will be beyond classic.

Released: August 30, 2024

Blu & Evidence – Los Angeles

Los Angeles by Blu and Evidence is a heartfelt homage to the City of Angels, uniting two of its finest talents to craft a vivid sonic portrait. Blu’s introspective lyricism and Evidence’s versatile production come together to capture the city’s gritty yet sun-drenched essence. For Blu, whose breakthrough with Below the Heavens cemented his place in underground Hip-Hop, this album marks a triumphant return to form, showcasing some of his strongest work in years.

“54th,” the opening track, is a stripped-down tribute to the neighborhood. It also sets the tone for an authentic journey through L.A.’s streets. Tracks like “The Land” and “3 Wheel Motion,” featuring legend Kokane, deliver a vibe perfect for unwinding. “Heaven” blends gospel-infused production with poignant storytelling, and “L.A. Traffic,” featuring Cashus King and Self Jupiter, literally discusses the town’s famous gridlock.

Collaborations elevate the project, with highlights like “Lights at Night,” featuring Domo Genesis and Navy Blue, painting a striking picture of L.A. at night, and Evidence stepping to the mic on “Wish You Were Here” for a soulful performance. Evidence’s production shines throughout, seamlessly blending jazz, boom-bap and psychedelic elements, creating the perfect backdrop for Blu’s thoughtful delivery. Los Angeles is a masterful tribute to the city and a testament to Blu and Evidence’s artistry.

For fans of introspective lyricism and expertly crafted beats, this album is a must-listen, offering an authentic and engaging ode to the City of Angels. It’s a standout project that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Released: July 12, 2024

ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips

After a five-year hiatus, ScHoolboy Q returns with Blue Lips, his highly anticipated sixth studio album—and it was well worth the wait. This project masterfully balances dualities, blending jazzy, soulful vibes with menacing beats, and mixing mature introspection with sharp trash talk. A significant step up from CrasH Talk (2019), Blue Lips rivals Q’s best work, including Blank Face LP (2016).

Blue Lips radiates Q’s signature darkness while pushing inventive production. Beat switches and soulful samples complement his dynamic delivery perfectly. The first half is strong, with standout guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, and Rico Nasty.

Q’s willingness to experiment shines. The second half of Blue Lips doesn’t fully match the intensity of the first, but the album remains cohesive and engaging. Blue Lips is a bold, modern rap album that cements ScHoolboy Q’s place as a compelling voice.

Released: March 1, 2024

MC Lyte – 1 of 1

MC Lyte’s 1 Of 1 marks the return of one of the culture’s queens. The BK native delivered a cohesive 50-minute album after a decades-long absence. Her best work in a very long time, this project reasserts her presence in Hip-Hop. Balancing bars and R&B-infused hooks is not easy in this environment. Produced by talents like Warryn Campbell, Nottz, and DJ Scratch, the album follows 2015’s Legend and features standout features with Queen Latifah, Big Daddy Kane, Stevie Wonder, and more.

The album opens with the reflective “Thank You,” featuring Muni Long and Mary Mary, and explores themes of success with a heavy gospel vibration. There are also empowerment tracks like “Life & Luxury” and “King King.” Lyte’s vintage style shines in “To Rock the Mic” and “1-5,” while “Alright” and “Music Is” offer introspective wisdom. Highlights include “Change Your Ways” (her most streamed song) with Common and Stevie Wonder, and the lead single “Woman,” featuring Big Daddy Kane and Cheryl “Salt” James.

Lyte’s influence, spanning decades and collaborations with icons like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé, continues to inspire with 1 Of 1. More than a comeback, it’s a powerful statement of her enduring relevance and skill in Hip-Hop.

Released: September 20, 2024.

Rapsody – Please Don’t Cry

Five years after her acclaimed album Eve, Rapsody returns with her fourth studio LP, Please Don’t Cry, an introspective project that blends soulful production, razor-sharp lyricism, and newfound vulnerability. Highlights include the Hit-Boy-produced “Asteroids,” showcasing Rapsody’s skills. “3:AM,” a favorite, featured Erykah Badu. Tracks like “Look What You’ve Done” delve into the challenges women face in the music industry.

Comparable to classics like Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Please Don’t Cry offers a rich mix of introspection, social commentary, and boundary-crossing musicality. Despite its length, the album flows seamlessly, reflecting Rapsody’s growth and emotional depth. It’s a genuine and powerful addition to her already stellar discography. While slightly overlong at 22 tracks, the album’s standout moments more than compensate for its minor missteps.

Please Don’t Cry solidifies Rapsody’s place as one of Hip-Hop’s most skilled storytellers.

Released: May 17, 2024

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven – Penalty Of Leadership

Boldy James kicked off 2024 with Penalty of Leadership, his second full-length collaboration with Nicholas Craven. After a quiet 2023 due to a serious accident, this album was highly anticipated, and it delivers a solid addition to Boldy’s discography. Craven’s soulful sample-driven production creates a rich sonic backdrop, perfectly complementing Boldy’s signature deadpan delivery.

While not his absolute best work, Penalty of Leadership showcases Boldy’s strong pen game and maintains his consistent tone. Tracks blend candid reflections on his accident with classic braggadocio, offering depth and authenticity. This release signals a strong start to the year for Boldy and Hip-Hop alike. For the record, Boldy’s The Bricktionary with Harry Fraud is pretty darn dope too.

Released: January 12, 2024.

Kota the Friend – Lyrics to GO, Vol. 5

The birthplace of Hip-Hop continues to produce top-tier lyricists, and Kota the Friend is no exception. While he’s a bit more introverted than his legendary BK brethren, Kota again delivers fantastic storytelling and introspection with Lyrics to GO, Vol. 5. His latest full-length project is another notch in the beloved series that began four years ago.

True to Kota’s style, the tracklist is lean and focused, leaving no room for error—and he nails it effortlessly. His flows feel natural and unforced as if the beats conform to him rather than the other way around. This is a rare quality among today’s rappers. With standout singles like “YUMA” and production credits from heavyweights like Hit-Boy and Statik Selektah, along with Dakun, Exile, and Sango, Vol. 5 is another testament to Kota’s lyrical and musical prowess.

Released: January 25, 2024

Vince Staples – Dark Times

Vince Staples gets deeply personal on Dark Times, his most introspective album since 2015’s Summertime ’06. With a slower, atmospheric production style influenced by jazz, the album explores past struggles, present challenges, and themes of religion, societal pressures, and personal growth.

While Dark Times prioritizes cohesion over catchy hooks, standout tracks like “Black & Blue” and “Freeman” showcase Vince’s sharp storytelling and lyricism. The subdued vibe may leave some missing the energy of his earlier work, but this mature and thoughtful project cements Vince as one of modern Hip-Hop’s most compelling voices.

Grounded and honest, Dark Times is a reflective journey and one of Vince Staples’ best works in years.

Released: May 24, 2024

Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go

Benny the Butcher kicked off 2024 with his highly anticipated Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go.

a powerful blend of his gritty storytelling and top-tier production split between Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. With two decades in the game and iconic projects like Tana Talk 3 and The Plugs I Met under his belt, Benny delivers a versatile album that solidifies his place in rap’s upper echelon.

Tracks like “Jermaine’s Graduation” and “Bron” set a triumphant tone, while collaborations with Lil Wayne on “Big Dog” and Stove God Cook$ on “1 Foot In” showcase his chemistry with peers. Highlights include “T.M.V.T.L. (Trust More Valuable Than Love),” which explores loyalty over love, and “Pillow Talk & Slander,” featuring Babyface Ray and Jadakiss, addressing the pitfalls of success.

With standout features from Conway the Machine, Snoop Dogg, and Armani Caesar, Benny’s major-label debut balances introspection, Classic Hip-Hop, and even some trap influences. This album is a testament to perseverance, growth, and skill. The Butcher doesn’t miss.

Released: January 26, 2024

Mutant Academy – Keep Holly Alive

What if Wu-Tang came from Richmond, Virginia? Mutant Academy. The collective project Keep Holly Alive is a celebration of their decade-long grind. The nine-man crew, led by Fly Anakin, Big Kahuna OG, and Henny L.O., delivers smoke-session bars over soul-sample-heavy, gritty East Coast beats reminiscent of Golden Era Hip-Hop.

Known for their solo and joint mixtapes (Holly Water and Ohbliv’s beat tapes are standout gems), Keep Holly Alive showcases their lyrical prowess and deep roster of producers, who provide a rich, cohesive sound. It’s a testament to Mutant Academy’s dedication to keeping their scene alive and thriving.

Released October 8, 2024

LaRussell & P-Lo – Majorly Independent

P-Lo’s Majorly Independent beats are a soulful tribute to Bay Area rap, blending the legacy of Too $hort’s pimp tales, Mac Dre’s hyphy energy, and HBK Gang’s block-party vibes. His thumping drums, funky basslines, and inventive sample flips create tracks that demand booming sound systems and bring fresh life to nostalgic sounds.

LaRussell, known for his ultra-positive energy and backyard residency performances, perfectly complements P-Lo’s production. As an archivist of Bay Area hip-hop, he bridges generations, with moments like Oakland legend Richie Rich freestyling on a busted knee adding to the project’s vibrant, cross-generational appeal. Majorly Independent is a joyous celebration of Bay Area culture.

Released: July 7, 2024

Per usual, we left the last slot open for YOU to give us your favorite album of 2024. With hundreds of projects, albums and EPs being released in 2024 alone, there are plenty that could have been included.