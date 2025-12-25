Top 10 Christmas Rap Songs For Holiday Joy…And Gangsta Fun

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

From Run-DMC’s Queens classic to De La Soul’s subversive storytelling, to “Trap Christmas”…rap has always celebrated the holidays on its own terms.

Christmas in Hip-Hop has never been one-size-fits-all. For some, it’s about family, food and finally getting a moment to breathe. For others, it’s about survival, reflection, or just keeping it real when the world expects fake cheer. And then there’s the rise of the underworld during a period of cheer. Either way, rappers have always found a way to make the holiday sound like them.

The culture runs the gambit – from Run-DMC turning Queens into Christmas canon, to OutKast making “Player’s Ball” feel like an annual tradition, to De La Soul flipping Santa into something far deeper than a white guy in the red suit. We did not wait for permission to join the holidays and Santa thought twice about delivering to certain places. Some of these records are joyful, some are gritty, some are funny, and a few will even make you uncomfortable. But all of them are honest.

So this list isn’t just about Christmas songs. It’s about how Hip-Hop shows up in December. Here are the Top 10 “Best” Christmas Rap Songs of All Time, counted down from 10 to 1.

Now, don’t hold us to it. There’s so many and we had fun with it. So, give your favorites in the comments below.

10. “Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” – De La Soul

A raw reminder that Christmas doesn’t look the same everywhere. De La Soul brings the realism over holiday sentimentality. This is a classic story with incredible story telling. RIP DAVE.

9. “TRAP CHRISTMAS” – Artist Unknown

Eazy–E was originally here, but we decided to throw logic out. This is the curveball of the list. “TRAP CHRISTMAS – we never heard this before now. But it is so funny, it needs more than one million views. The Compton legend is below just in case…we’re covered.

“Merry Muthafuckin’ Xmas” – Eazy-E – not safe for family time.

8. “Christmas in Harlem” – Kanye West feat. Big Sean, CyHi, Teyana Taylor

Luxury rap meets holiday soul—brownstone vibes, fly coats, and introspective bars. Only thing missing is Jim Jones.

7. “Let The Jingle Bells Rock” – Sweet Tee

Often overlooked, but essential. Another brick in rap’s early holiday foundation.

6. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – DMX

Merry DMXmas! DMX probably identified with Rudolph and his red nose.

5. “The Santa Claus Rap” (1984) – Kool Moe Dee, Doug E. Fresh, The Treacherous Three

When Hip-Hop was still young, “Beat Street” busted out with this Christmas Anthem that resonated for generations.

4. “Sleigh Ride” – TLC (Hip-Hop–adjacent classic)

Not pure rap, but deeply embedded in Hip-Hop culture and holiday playlists. TLC remains one of our fav groups for bringing Hip-Hop to the masses.

3. “Christmas Rappin'” – Kurtis Blow

The first mainstream Christmas rap song ever. The blueprint. KB knew this was going to be a phenomenal song.

2. “Player’s Ball” – OutKast

A decidedly Christmas record for the purists that know. Southern Hip-Hop in pimptastic form.

1. “Christmas in Hollis” – Run-DMC

The undisputed king. Family-friendly, timeless, Queens-born magic.

Hip-Hop’s official Christmas anthem.

Share your favorites in the comments below.