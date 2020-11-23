The Truth About Tekashi 6ix9ine: An Interview With Vikram Gandhi, Director Of “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez”

(AllHipHop Headlines)
With his new documentary, Vikram Gandhi is a hot topic on social media. The director has disrupted the music and TV landscape with “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez,” a movie pumped out by streaming giant Hulu. Before 69 snitching,Vikram sought to cover the Brooklyn native as a documentary but quickly learned that it was more challenging. “I originally DM’ed Shotti,” The maverick director tells AllHipHop correspondent Slops of an interaction with a man Tekashi would eventually turn on.
He was quickly denied by 6ix9ine’s then-manager and gang affiliate. During the interview, Vikram discusses how important it is was to allow viewers to come to their own conclusion in the unauthorized doc. Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi’s daughter, speaks on witnessing Daniel Hernandez and 6ix9ine turn into a single being. With enlightening interviews from a colorful cast of characters, all playing an intricate part in Danny’s success, it is clear Vikram took his time traveling from Bed-Stuy to Slovenia to give viewers the in-depth analysis of the greatest troll the Hip-Hop world has ever seen.