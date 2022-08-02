2 Chainz & Killer Mike Speak Out Against “Nuisance” Ordinance At Atlanta City Council Meeting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz & Killer Mike said the proposed ordinance will unfairly impact nightclubs and small Black-owned businesses.

2 Chainz and Killer Mike have spoken up for their city during an Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday (Aug. 1).

The ATL rappers asked members to reject a proposed ordinance that aims to reduce violence in and around businesses in the city. However, they claim the proposal will unfairly impact nightclubs and small Black-owned businesses.

“I’m Tauheed Epps, but my professional name is 2 Chainz,” the “Million Dollars Worth of Game” hitmaker began. “I actually own a couple businesses in the city, Escobar and Escobar Seafood. I’m very blessed and I also like to be a blessing to others, and that’s what my businesses have allowed me to do. I brought up a real dear friend to me, Michael Render,” he added, introducing Killer Mike. “I would like to yield it to him so he can really talk about the bigger picture here.”

The Run The Jewels rapper then noted, “as Atlanta grows, corporations are going to be coming into here,” and “somebody is gonna have a nightlife.” He continued and explained that can be “the owners of Hard Rock [Cafe] or the owners of H###### or the owners of a W Hotel, or it’s gonna be the little people that went to Frederick Douglas…and Southwest DeKalb, and schools like that.”

Killer Mike then warned the ordinance “will wipe out” opportunities for local business owners to thrive. He added, “this is one of the only cities where entertainers and athletes have gone on to form a business class.”

Killer Mike Calls Out City Council Members

He also pointed out that he appeared before the council in May and accused the members of dragging their feet. He then called out the city council members for relying on entertainers and club owners when they need votes but not listening to their voices.

“When you come around and you need donations, when you come around and you need votes you come to us singers and dancers and club owners and we oblige you. So, do the right thing and send this back to committee,” he concluded. Check out the clip below.

@KillerMike has a great point. If we don’t keep the growth of our businesses local, the people of Atlanta that look like us won’t be able to thrive and corporations will gentrify the business landscape – starting with the night clubs. #ATL #Atlanta @2chainz https://t.co/ei09oE3Jdh — Christopher Thames (@CTAtlantaGa) August 2, 2022

