21 Savage Admits To Constant Paranoia: “I’m Scared Of Everybody” 

21 Savage revealed his traumatic life experiences led to constant paranoia causing him to feel like someone is always following him.

21 Savage revealed his past near-death experience led him to live his life in such a way that he operates in constant fear of somebody causing him harm.

During a recent interview with Akademiks, 21 Savage admitted, “I’m scared of everybody n####,” before adding, “I’m not f###### Rambo. I’m scared of everybody.”

The Her Loss hitmaker reflected on the murder of his friend who was shot in his car while sitting next to 21 Savage.

“I’m scared of anybody. N#### I move scared, hell yeah I’m scared. Scared n##### stay alive. ‘Cause I done seen it. It ain’t like, it’s just like, I’m not one of them n##### who just – n#### I been shot n####,” 21 explained. “I seen my friend die, in my face, on my birthday. In the car too. It ain’t like it’s like oh we just standing on the block and a drive by happen. I’m talking bout right here n####. He in the drivers seat, I’m in the passenger seat. Type s###.”

Such traumatic experiences caused 21 Savage to suffer from constant paranoia and a feeling he’s always being followed.

“So I know like this s### get wicked fast, like that. You know what I’m sayin’? So it’s like I’m just paranoid always 24/7 n####. I think somebody following me. I’m spinnin’ the block a couple of times before I go in the house.” Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage and Drake shared the visuals for “Rich Flex” from their new Her Loss album. Drizzy turned filmaker for the video, filming much of the footage using an old fashioned camcorder. Watch the video below.