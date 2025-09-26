21 Savage Calls Out Critics After Young Thug & YFN Lucci End Longtime Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

21 Savage defended Young Thug and YFN Lucci’s decision to end their feud and work together on their new albums

21 Savage didn’t hold back when critics questioned the surprise reunion between Young Thug and YFN Lucci on their new albums, which dropped Friday (September 26) and signaled the end of a years-long feud.

The two Atlanta rappers stunned the Hip-Hop scene by featuring each other on their respective comeback projects.

Thug’s UY Scuti includes a guest spot from Lucci on “Whaddup Jesus,” while Lucci’s Already Legend returns the favor with a Thug appearance on “Still Waiting” alongside 21 Savage.

The mutual features marked the first time the two have collaborated publicly after nearly a decade of tension and public jabs.

But not everyone welcomed the peace treaty. Some online critics accused both artists of trading authenticity for unity.

That’s when 21 Savage jumped in with a sharp Instagram comment aimed at the naysayers.

“Yall want n##### to beef forever then say they ain’t appreciate they blessings if they get locked up for it,” he wrote, urging critics to shut up.

21 savage speaks on people who are upset about YFN Lucci & young thug being buddy buddy pic.twitter.com/p3n7b2fEJQ — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) September 26, 2025

Thug’s UY Scuti is his first full-length release since being freed from jail in October 2024.

The album features a stacked lineup including Future, Cardi B, Travis Scott, T.I., Sexxy Red, 21 Savage, and YFN Lucci, among others.

Meanwhile, Lucci’s Already Legend marks his return to music after his own legal troubles. The 21-track album includes previously released singles like “Would You Care?” and “JAN. 31ST (my truth)” and clocks in at just under an hour.

The dual releases and mutual features were seen by many in the Hip-Hop world as a symbolic end to one of Atlanta’s most notorious rap rivalries. Following the releases, Lucci confirmed in an interview that the collaboration was deliberate, designed to reset the narrative and foster unity within Atlanta’s rap scene.