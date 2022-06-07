21 Savage Says “Ain No Trying” To Stop Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy Beef  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy are going to have to settle their rap beef without the assistance of 21 Savage, who said he’s not getting involved.

21 Savage said he’s happy to play mediator and try to squash any beef between his friends, but he is not intervening in the Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy feud.

The Atlanta-based rapper was one of the many artists NBA YoungBoy took aim at on his “I Hate YoungBoy” single earlier this year. YoungBoy also came for Lil Durk and his loved ones, mentioning his finance India Royale as well as his father. The song was reportedly in response to Durkio’s “AHHH HA” which is said to be a shot at the Louisiana rapper. He also name-checks the late King Von, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and the 4PF crew.

The subject of rap beef came up during a recent episode of the My Expert Opinion podcast that featured 21 Savage as a guest. Host Math Hoffa asked how he manages to be friends with people who are beefing with each other.

“I’ma try and squash it first,” 21 Savage explained during the clip. “I’ma try and figure out a way to get rid of the problem. ’Cause I ain’t no fake n####.”

However, he responded differently when the conversation turned to Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy. According to 21 Savage, there’s no point in getting involved.

“Certain s### you don’t try,” he explained. “Type of s### you just know. Like, ain’t no trying.” Check out their conversation below.

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy have a longstanding beef that intensified after the death of King Von in November 2020. An associate of YB’s artist Quando Rondo is said to be the alleged killer.