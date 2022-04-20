300 Entertainment & Young Thug’s YSL Records Announce ‘420 Online Experience’

The cannabis celebration has a digital and IRL component.

April 20 has become an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts. For this year’s 420, the 300 Entertainment label and Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records present an immersive hybrid event.

International Stoners Association: 420 Online Experience celebrates cannabis, streetwear, and Hip Hop culture. Fans will get to watch exclusive video performances by Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment artists.

The lineup includes Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, Tooley, OMB Peezy, B Slime, FN DaDealer, T-Shyne, and No Savage. Additionally, 420 Online Experience offers NFTs and limited-edition physical merchandise.

The online activation contains a never-before-seen game inspired by Young Thug’s Punk album. It also has a Young Stoner Life arcade with retro games inspired by Gunna’s “Too Easy,” Strick’s “Yacht Club,” and Lil Keed’s Trapped On Cleveland 3.

Plus, the International Stoners Association is presenting an in-person event at Jardin Dispensary in Las Vegas. The celebration includes a meet-and-greet with Young Stoner Life rappers, a limited-edition sneaker collaboration with Kool Kiy, and a similar claw machine to one that is featured on the digital platform.

People attending the in-person International Stoners Association presentation will receive a POAP NFT. Online users will receive a virtual-exclusive NFT. The digital lounge will also provide access to the 300 gift shop and the Kool Kiy sneaker collaboration.

300 Entertainment/Young Stoner Life released Young Thug’s second studio LP, Punk, in October 2021. Punk debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 300 also backed other chart-topping YSL projects such as Gunna’s DS4Ever and the Slime Language 2 compilation.