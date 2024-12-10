50 Cent Clarifies Feud With Diddy & JAY-Z Following Assault Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a new interview, 50 Cent opened up about his true thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs and his relationship with JAY-Z.

50 Cent is setting the record straight on his long standing feud with Diddy and revealing where he stands with JAY-Z.

The G-Unit Honcho has a longstanding rivalry with the incarcerated Bad Boy Entertainment boss. He upped the ante after Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit and the many others that followed and remained a thorn in Diddy’s side ever since.

50 Cent has also been quick to taunt JAY-Z over allegations he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl with Diddy at a party in 2000.

The topic of the recent lawsuit arose during an appearance on Big Boy TV on Monday evening. 50 Cent clarified his true thoughts about Jay-Z and Diddy despite all the trolling.

“I haven’t had issues with Puff where I don’t like him,” he explained. “I don’t like things that he would do that make me uncomfortable.”

He continued, stating “it’s definitely not that,” with JAY-Z insisting they have no real tension. “It’s just being competitive,” he added.

50 Cent also referenced the 55-year-old rapper’s statement following the lawsuit.

“I just hope things are all right for him internally,” he said. “I mean at the crib. Because in the statement they mentioned his daughter being old enough to … ‘cuz she about 13. So it’s the same age as these kids they saying he did something to do.”

JAY-Z referenced his children, specifically mentioning his eldest daughter in a statement declaring his innocence.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down,” he wrote. “One of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims.”

50 Cent Says Diddy “Washed Up'” In Court Of Public Opinion

Addressing the veracity of the allegations against Diddy and JAY-Z, 50 Cent said, “the damage is already done by the allegation itself.”

He continued, stating that while he is unsure if Diddy’s “cooked” he’s certainly “washed up” in the court of public opinion.

When asked about his post trolling JAY-Z over the Super Bowl, 50 Cent joked he was asking on behalf of Halftime Show headliner, Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m just trying to figure out if we’re still doing everything,” 50 said. “Because they will fall back. The NFL, they won’t necessarily be associated to that.”

Check out the interview below. 50 Cent begins his discussion about Diddy and JAY-Z around the 17:50 minute mark.