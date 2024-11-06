50 Cent Comes Out The Close As A Secret Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent took a break from trolling his rivals to hop on Instagram with a congratulatory message for Donald Trump.

50 Cent didn’t have a dog in the Presidential race, nor was he concerned with the battle between candidates, but he does care about “leaving with the winner.”

The G-Unit founder took to Instagram early on Wednesday morning (November 6) to share his thoughts on the election and congratulate Trump.

“I don’t care how the fight goes,” 50 Cent wrote alongside photos of him and Donald Trump. “I’m leaving with the winner s###. I still don’t know what’s going on [face palm emoji] congratulations!”

50 Cent did not endorse a candidate in the 2024 race and claimed to have turned down millions to perform for Donald Trump.

During an interview with the “Breakfast Club, ” 50 Cent said the Trump campaign offered him $3 million to perform at the recent Madison Square Garden rally. However, he claimed negotiations went nowhere.

“I wasn’t talking to them about [endorsing Trump],” he explained. “I’m afraid of politics. I do not like no part of politics. No gangbanging, no politics. It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

50 Cent also said he avoids discussing religion and politics, joking that Kanye West was exiled after weighing in on those topics.

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he added. “He said something about both of those things and now he can only go to Japan.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign was widely condemned over racist remarks at the Madison Square Garden rally last weekend.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe enraged voters, calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” He also referenced a Black person in the audience, joking, “We carved watermelons together.”