50 Cent Continues To Hound Teairra Mari: “I Want My Money By Monday” 

50 Cent warned Teairra Mari she needs to “have respect for the legal system” and gave her until Monday to pay the money she owes him.

50 Cent is keeping the pressure on Teairra Mari after his lawyers reportedly grilled her for over three hours when she finally showed up to court.

The TV mogul has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Mari for years, one that 50 Cent continues to troll the reality star over. After AllHipHop reported the most recent development in the case, Fif hopped on Instagram to demand his money. He shared an image of our report and called out Mari, demanding she pays up.

“👀young lady your going to learn to have respect for the legal system whether you like it or not.” he penned. “Where is your friend lisa bloom now ! 🏃‍♀️💨she ran away and left you smh 😡you know you done fvcked up right !

Furthermore, after years of waiting for the reality star to pay up, 50 Cent’s patience is wearing thin. “I want Money by Monday,” he demanded.

Fiddy was awarded $30k in attorney fees after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Love & Hip Hop star. Mari filed the suit because 50 Cent shared an explicit image of her that an ex leaked online. She was demanding damages from the rapper, who claimed it was already viral before he posted it on social media.

The judge agreed with 50 Cent and ordered Mari to pay his legal costs. However, she failed to do so and the rapper has kept his foot on her neck, returning to court to make her pay.

After running almost $20k in additional sanctions/fines for failing to participate in the proceedings, 50 Cent hired a private investigator to track her down.