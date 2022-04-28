50 Cent’s Lawyers Catch Up With Teairra Mari In Marathon Court Grilling

50 Cent’s legal team questioned Teairra Mari for over three hours as part of an effort to collect a $50,000 debt.

50 Cent made progress in collecting a $50,000 debt from Teairra Mari.

According to Radar Online, Teairra Mari appeared in court for a debtor examination. Lawyers questioned her for just over three hours.

Teairra Mari has avoided paying 50 Cent for a few years. Her debt stems from a revenge porn lawsuit against the Power executive producer and her ex-boyfriend. She sued 50 Cent specifically for sharing an explicit image from her leaked sex tape.

A judge ultimately sided with the G-Unit leader and dismissed the lawsuit. The multi-platinum selling rapper was awarded $30,000 to cover his attorney’s fees.

So far, Teairra Mari has refused to hand over a single penny despite the judge’s ruling. Her debt increased to $50,000 following court sanctions.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent asked a judge to hold Teairra Mari in contempt for not turning over her financial records. He also hired a private investigator to track her down.

The P.I. found Teairra Mari, locating her address in Los Angeles. She agreed to provide her financial records and answer questions in court.

A hearing was scheduled for April 20. Teairra Mari testified from 9:30 a.m. until 12:51 p.m.

50 Cent’s legal team will use her testimony to finally collect the debt.