50 Cent Figures Out Insane Way To Taunt Diddy Inside Fort Dix Federal Lock Up

50 Cent said he did the ABC interview so Diddy could watch it from prison and called him his “favorite villain” while denying any real beef.

50 Cent pulled a slick one with his ABC interview and made sure Diddy could catch it from his jail cell—and he’s not even pretending it wasn’t on purpose.

Fif reposted a crazy claim on Instagram, saying he only agreed to the ABC sit-down because it’s one of the few channels inmates can actually watch.

The post read, “Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it’s one of the few stations they’re allowed to watch in prison. He’s a menace.”

His caption? “I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?”

If you’re not familiar, 50 executive produced the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which digs into the long list of allegations and controversy around Puff. And even though he swears there’s no beef, he’s been throwing darts left and right.

In the ABC interview, 50 Cent called Puff his “favorite villain” and tried to play it cool, as if there was no real tension.

“I don’t know him to be tough,” he said. “Like, we haven’t even had problems. Me and him. They all say we’ve had beef for 20 years, but I have hired both of his sons for different projects that I worked on…I don’t have that energy towards him where we were trying to hurt each other.”

Earlier this week, 50 Cent also claimed Diddy sent him an ominous warning in the form of flowers, as he performed at Miami hotspot, E11EVEN.

“What kinda gay s### is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid 🤔,” he wrote.