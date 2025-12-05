50 Cent Suggests Diddy Sent Flowers to Miami Club as a Warning Over Explosive Docuseries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent believes Diddy sent him flowers to a Miami club as a veiled message following the release of a damning documentary.

50 Cent claimed Diddy sent him a bouquet of flowers to a Miami nightclub, suggesting the delivery was a veiled message tied to the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary he executive-produced that scrutinizes the embattled music mogul.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, posted a photo on Instagram showing a floral arrangement addressed to him at El Eleven Miami, a venue located at 29 NE 11th St. The card attached to the bouquet appears to confirm the delivery destination. But it was 50 Cent’s caption that drew attention.

“What kinda gay s### is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid 🤔,” he wrote.

The post suggests 50 Cent interpreted the gesture as more than just a surprise delivery. Given the timing and their long-standing feud, he appeared to take it as a provocation.

“A warning, I’m 90’s grimy…you don’t warn me. LOL,” 50 Cent added.

The post comes just 3 days after the December 2, 2025, release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries that compiles testimony from alleged victims, former associates and jurors.

The series paints a damning portrait of Diddy’s alleged misconduct, including abuse and manipulation.

Diddy’s legal team attempted to block the release, issuing a cease-and-desist to Netflix before the premiere. In the letter, his attorneys called the project a “shameful hit piece” and accused the producers of using “stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

The documentary’s debut followed Diddy’s 2024 arrest and conviction on prostitution-related charges, further intensifying public scrutiny. The flower delivery, if truly from Diddy or someone in his circle, adds another layer to their escalating conflict.

While 50 Cent has used social media to troll Diddy in the past, this post implies he views the bouquet as a subtle threat or psychological tactic.