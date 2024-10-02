50 Cent Hilariously Calls Out Tony Yayo For Dishing The Dirt On Diddy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent joked that Tony Yayo can’t be trusted with his secrets after spilling the beans on his feud with Diddy over the years.

50 Cent has made no secret of his disdain for Diddy over the years, and neither have his associates, including Tony Yayo, who blabbed about the G-Unit honcho’s relationship with the incarcerated Bad Boy boss in multiple interviews over the years.

On Tuesday evening (October 2) 50 Cent took to Instagram with a video montage of Tony Yayo interviews. In the clips, taken from multiple interviews, Yayo shares that 50 Cent never had time for Diddy.

He also explains that G-Unit and 50 Cent had “always been hated” due to their various beefs, and so never went to any of the swanky celeb bashes.

“I never been to a P Diddy party or JAY-Z brunch,” Yayo said in one clip. “I know it’s cool to be down with Diddy and JAY-Z. We was down with 50, [he] had beef with everybody.”

50 Captioned the post, “Note to self don’t tell Yayo nothing you don’t want everybody to know.”

Tony Yayo Recalls Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent

In the montage, Tony Yayo mentions Diddy passing on signing 50 Cent because of the “drama” surrounding him.

“We had a meeting with Diddy, it was me and 50 there. He took the meeting out of respect,” Yayo explained in a 2022 interview. “He had deals all over the table. I wasn’t saying he was gonna take the deal, he might have, he might have not. But Diddy didn’t wanna take the deal ’cause of all the drama, but 50 was the hottest n#### on the planet.

According to Yayo, the meeting took place sometime after 50 Cent released his debut single “How to Rob” in 1999. The track sees Fiddy rapping about robbing Diddy, among other threats to fellow rappers.

“This was after ‘How to Rob,’” Yayo added. “Just after he got shot and he had all the mixtapes s### on smash.’”

50 Cent refuses to let his feud with Diddy rest and is addressing his current legal woes in an upcoming Netflix documentary. He recently explained why he believes he’s the best person to produce the doc on his longtime rival, arguing he’s “the only one who has been vocal about this long before” it captured the spotlight. He also claimed he speaks out about the allegations, unlike other celebrities, because he didn’t go to Diddy’s parties.