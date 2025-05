Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent ridiculed Diddy on Instagram after being named in court testimony during Diddy’s federal trial this week.

50 Cent wasted no time turning Sean“Diddy” Combs’ federal sex-trafficking trial into meme material after his name surfaced during courtroom testimony Tuesday (May 27), unleashing a series of Instagram jabs mocking the embattled mogul.

The G-Unit founder was mentioned in federal court by former Diddy assistant Capricorn Clark, who testified that the Bad Boy mogul had a long-running grudge against him.

Clark recalled a tense exchange at an MTV press event where Diddy allegedly told his then-manager, Chris Lighty, “I don’t like all the back and forth … I like guns.”

Clark also stated that Combs had a “problem” with 50 Cent and that the animosity stretched back more than a decade.

Though not involved in the case as a witness, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a barrage of posts mocking the situation.

One image showed him wearing a fake “Free Diddy” T-shirt at the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Five on Tuesday (May 27). He clarified in a follow-up video with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton that the shirt was actually Balmain.

In another post, 50 Cent shared an AI-generated image of himself looking panicked, captioned, “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

He also posted, “Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe. LOL.”

The “itty bitty Diddy” nickname stems from a separate lawsuit filed earlier this month, in which a woman accused Combs of raping her in 2001.

In the graphic complaint, she described his anatomy as “an itty-bitty Diddy” and compared it to “the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll.”

The trial remains ongoing in federal court.