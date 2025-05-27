Diddy Was Strapped Over Problem With 50 Cent According To Ex-Assistant

Capricorn Clark painted a grim picture of what it was like working for the Bad Boy Records founder during her time on the stand.

Diddy‘s RICO trial continued in a Manhattan federal court on Monday (May 27) and included testimony from former assistant Capricorn Clark.

During her time on the witness stand, Clark painted a grim picture of what it was like working for the Bad Boy Records founder. At one point, after Clark was terminated for allegedly not getting her vacation time approved, she claimed Diddy told her he would “make” Clark “kill” herself.

Clark also testified that Diddy was considering going after 50 Cent, who he had a “problem” with.

Per Inner City Press:

AUSA: And did he talk about it?

Capricorn Clark: He. Mr. Combs told Chris Lighty he had a gun. He had a problem with 50 Cent.

AUSA: Were you ever accused of stealing?

CC: Yes. Jewelry. It had been given to me. It was on loan.

AUSA: It went missing?

CC: Yes.

Yes.

Clark’s testimony continued for hours. She discussed Kid Cudi’s theory that Diddy had his car blown up and dragged Harv Pierre into it, former president of Bad Boy.

AUSA: Did law enforcement call you?

Capricorn Clark: The arson investigators. Cudi had given them my name. I hung up on them. I just wanted this over.

AUSA: What did Mr. Combs say to you?

CC: He said, I should kill you b*tches and I should cut her face. AUSA: How many times did Mr. Combs threaten you?

Capricorn Clark: I’d say fifty times. D-Roc was there, just doubling down on whatever Puff was saying in the moment.

AUSA: Who is Harv Pierre?

CC: The president of Bad Boy Records. I told him Puff had kidnapped me AUSA: What did Harv Pierre tell you?

Capricorn Clark: He said, That’s crazy but it’s going to be OK. I got a termination notice. I was accused on not properly putting in for the vacation I was on.

AUSA: Had you put in?

CC: Yes, to Harv Pierre.

AUSA: Did you lose benefits?

Capricorn Clark: All of them. Health, 401(k), my house and car.

AUSA: What did Mr. Combs say?

CC: That I would never work again. That he would make me kill myself.

The animosity between Diddy and 50 Cent became public when 50 Cent released the diss track “The Bomb” in 2006. In the song, 50 Cent insinuated that Diddy had knowledge about the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G., rapping, “Who shot Biggie Smalls? … Man, Puffy know who hit that n####.” Diddy has always denied any involvement or knowledge regarding Biggie’s murder.

Their rivalry intensified when both became involved in the vodka business. Diddy was a longtime co-owner of Ciroc, while 50 Cent became the face of Effen Vodka. The competition between their brands led to further public jabs and taunts, with 50 Cent regularly mocking Ciroc and Diddy on social media.

50 Cent also attempted to sign Ma$e, who was under contract with Bad Boy. Diddy reportedly demanded $2 million to release Ma$e, while 50 Cent was only willing to pay $1 million. The failed deal, and Diddy’s public comments about 50 Cent’s finances, reportedly aggravated 50 Cent, fueling further resentment.

Over the years, 50 Cent has used social media to relentlessly troll Diddy, too, especially as Diddy’s legal troubles continued to mount. To add insult to injury, 50 Cent has publicly criticized Diddy’s lifestyle and parties, suggesting discomfort with Diddy’s social scene and implying that their values and backgrounds are fundamentally different. He has repeatedly stated that he avoids Diddy’s parties and doesn’t approve of his behavior—and apparently for good reason. Diddy’s “freak-offs” are at the root of his current trial.