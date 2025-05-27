Diddy’s Lawyers Demand Judge Toss Kid Cudi’s Car Bomb Testimony; Claiming He Lacked Proof

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team wants Kid Cudi’s car bombing testimony thrown out completely citing lack of evidence and calling it prejudicial opinion.

Diddy’s criminal defense team has moved to strike Kid Cudi’s explosive Porsche firebombing testimony from the record. The defense claims his sensational account is speculation with zero evidence to back it up.

The Bad Boy mogul’s attorneys filed new court documents that argue Kid Cudi’s account of the 2012 Molotov cocktail attack on his Porsche has no place in court. The entire narrative hinges on suspicion, not hard facts, according to TMZ.

Cudi testified in court last week that he “knew” Diddy was behind the fiery destruction of his sports car. This allegedly occurred shortly after Cudi stopped dating Cassie, Diddy’s then-girlfriend. But under oath, Cudi admitted he had no witnesses, forensic proof, or direct connection tying Diddy to the incident.

According to Cudi, when he later confronted Diddy about the car bombing, the Hip-Hop mogul denied having any role. Despite the denial, Cudi claims he didn’t believe him and recounted a later encounter where Diddy allegedly apologized for “all that bull##t.”

Diddy’s legal team says that’s not enough in court.

In their filing, Diddy’s attorneys argue the rapper’s personal belief about what happened isn’t admissible in court because it lacks concrete evidence. They’re calling the testimony “unfounded” and “highly prejudicial.” They implore the judge to strike the entire exchange from the official record.

The judge hasn’t ruled on the motion yet. If his defense is successful, this would wipe one of the more dramatic, damaging moments of the trial off the record.

More allegations are reportedly on the way.