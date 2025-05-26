Diddy’s Twin Daughters Celebrate Graduating High School

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jessie and D’Lila Combs marked their graduation in matching gowns while their father Diddy remains under federal investigation in a high-profile case.

Diddy has reason to celebrate.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, known as The Combs Twins, have graduated from high school. The duo took center stage Friday (May 23) in Los Angeles and dropped an epic IG post to commemorate the occasion.

The 18-year-old twins, daughters of Diddy and the late Kim Porter, walked across the stage at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth. The pair matched in navy blue caps and gowns down to their teddy bears.

Their family and friends gathered for the epic moment.

The milestone occured as their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, remains on trial for alleged sex trafficking.

Despite the storm surrounding their father, the young women presented a unified and joyful front.

Holding hands and waving their diplomas in the air, Jessie and D’Lila posed for snapshots with friends. They also smiled for videos, showing off class rings and flowers.

Their older brother, Justin Combs, gifted them both diamond necklaces and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets to mark the occasion.

“Thankkkk u Justin we love uuuu,” the twins captioned their post. Meanwhile, Christian “King” Combs, 27, captured video from the ceremony and shouted, “It’s lit! Jessie and D’Lila we see you!”

The family’s youngest sibling, 2-year-old Love Sean Combs, was seen perched on adopted brother Quincy Brown’s shoulders.

Kim Porter passed away in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. The former model left behind a blended family of seven children—Christian, Jessie, D’Lila, Quincy, Justin, Chance, and Love.

The kids are the products of multiple households but often seen together in public moments of unity.

While Diddy’s legal troubles continue to make headlines with an ongoing federal probe into serious allegations, Jessie and D’Lila’s graduation offered a positive moment for the embattled mogul’s family.