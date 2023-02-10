50 Cent Reveals He Gets Paid $1 Million To Perform Overseas 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has come a long way from the days of making $80,000 a show before he exploded into the mainstream with his debut album.

As one of Hip-Hop’s global superstars, 50 Cent has a vast overseas fanbase who flock to concerts worldwide to see the icon perform.

He is now so popular overseas that his performance fees have ballooned in size, and he can now ask for more than ten times what he made in the early days of his fame.

During a recent Billboard cover story, the Hip-Hop and media mogul discussed his music career and his transition into film and television.

He was asked how much he currently commands for an international show versus when Master P used to book him prior to his Get Rich Or Die Tyrin’ fame.

“I think he gave me like $80,000, and now I’m getting like $900,000, $1 million,” Fiddy revealed. “The coolest thing we create in America is celebrities. If you see LeBron [James’] fan base internationally, you’ll argue, ‘Why is he staying here?’ He’s that big internationally. For the most part, I can’t speak for everybody, but the international side of the game is different.”

While he hasn’t abandoned the music industry altogether, working on a new project with Eminem and Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, revealed he’s most at peace when working on his Hollywood projects.

“That’s the only place where I can relax. “When I’m chilling,” he added, “there will be some sort of film and TV involved.”

Fiddy recently paid tribute to his longtime mentors, Dre and Em, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album.

He referred to their iconic pairing as the “3 headed monster” while sharing a throwback clip of an interview. The video features 50 Cent, Eminem, and Dr. Dre in the rollout for 2003’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.