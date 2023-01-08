50 Cent Says He’s Reuniting With Dr. Dre & Eminem On New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last week, the television executive announced he was working on new music, a new television shows and new movie—and Slim Shady immediately reached out.

50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Eminem proved to be an unstoppable combination throughout the late ’90s and 2000s. From collaborations such as “Encore” in 2004 and “Crack A Bottle” in 2009, the trifecta’s chemistry is typically palpable. Last week, 50 Cent announced he was working on new music, a new television shows and new movie. Speaking to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the Black Mafia Family exec revealed Eminem immediately reached out. In the process, he confirmed he’d be reuniting with Dr. Dre for his forthcoming album.

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he said. “This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”

There’s more. On Saturday (January 7), Big Boy uploaded a clip from the interview to his Instagram account in which 50 Cent talks about an upcoming television series with Eminem based on the 2000 film 8 Mile.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” he said. “We’re in motion. “It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred […] I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it, you know what I mean?”

50 Cent said his 8 Mile series would function as “modern version” of the film, much like Peacock’s Bel-Air reboot, which turned The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom into a drama.

“I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details,” 50 Cent said. “Things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used that you put out there and stuff like that. You’ll see those kinds of things surface in the temperament of the characters.”

50 Cent also provided an update on his Snoop Dogg series, explaining the show was put on hold due to his past issues with Starz. He concluded: “If the OJ trial works [for TV], why wouldn’t ‘Murder Was the Case’ work at this point?” Watch the full interview above.