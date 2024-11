Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and Dame Dash have been going back and forth online for months, but the G-Unit mogul appears to be easing up.

50 Cent is cutting Dame Dash some slack after months of relentless trolling amid a years-long rivalry.

In an unexpected turn of events, on Thursday morning (November 21), the G-Unit boss showed Dame some love, and his compassionate side, calling on his followers to support the former Roc-A-Fella mogul’s latest venture.

50 Cent took to Instagram with a video of Dame Dash encouraging a fan to check out his America Nu Network and “give it a shot.”

“See where all the money is, see why I’m broke,” Dame says in the clip.

Although he sent a jab at Dame Dash, saying he “[runs] his mouth [too] much,” 50 Cent urged, “but check out America NU.”

He added, “I don’t like the s### he said but I don’t care to see him fvcked up !”

Dame previously challenged 50 Cent to a CEO-level battle in response to the rapper calling him broke.

“Somebody definitely sent me that cute s##t 50 said about me not having no money,” he began. “I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle, and no gangster s##t. I’m 53 years old. That would be whack and corny for the culture.”

Instead, Dame Dash proposed he and 50 Cent compete in a battle of business acumen.

“He’s in the television network business now,” Dame continued. “So if I was a rapper, I would be like, alright, I’m going to make a diss record, you make a diss record. Now let’s not do that. Let’s do CEO War, right?”

Meanwhile, his recent comments aren’t the only time Dame Dash claimed he is broke. Back in August, Dame said, “investing in my dreams” led to his financial woes.

“Somebody asked me how I got so broke. Investing in my dreams,” Dame explained. “You know, when you’re investing in your dreams and you dream big, you’re always gonna be broke…or have a lot of s###. But I don’t have no money for nobody else. That’s what you call broke. But that’s what it is.”