50 Cent Suggests Lil Rod’s Diddy Lawsuit Might Be Bogus 

50 Cent is questioning the validity of the $30 million lawsuit filed by Lil Rod accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault.

50 Cent has relentlessly trolled Diddy since allegations of sexual abuse surfaced but appears to have paused his campaign to question the validity of one of the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s accusers.

The G-Unit founder took to Instagram Sunday (April 7) to share a news story about Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault. The piece was headlined “Diddy Investigation Feds Haven’t Talked To Rodney Jones But He’s Ready & Willing.”

“Wait a minute this s### might be some b########,” 50 Cent captioned his post. “How they didn’t talk to him yet.”

Last week, TMZ reported that Lil Rod is yet to speak to the feds investigating the litany of allegations that emerged following Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit. According to sources close to the investigation, while Ventura is cooperating with law enforcement, Jones has not been interviewed.

Lil Rod filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual harassment, drugging, intimidation and other severe allegations. He claims the Bad Boy Records founder coerced him into soliciting sex workers and participating in sexual activities with them. He also accused several other celebrities of involvement in these activities.

Lil Rod identified Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers.

Last month, Lil Rod filed new court documents, accusing Diddy of harassing his child as well as his family. The producer claimed Diddy created fake stories about him and sent agents to intimidate his 8-year-old daughter and others.