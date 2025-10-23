50 Cent Taunts Diddy Over Jailhouse Attack: “Is He Snitching Now?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent clowned Diddy after reports claimed an inmate held a knife to his throat during a late-night scare at a Brooklyn federal prison.

50 Cent wasted no time poking fun at Sean “Diddy” Combs after reports surfaced that the Bad Boy mogul narrowly escaped a violent encounter behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

On Wednesday (October 22), the G-Unit boss shared a screenshot of a report about the alleged incident and added his own jab in the caption:

“is he snitching now,” he wrote. “They put a knife to is Neck and said South Side we out side. LOL.”

The post references a late-night scare involving Diddy that reportedly took place while he was sleeping.

According to the Daily Mail, a fellow inmate allegedly held a blade to Diddy’s throat in what appeared to be an intimidation tactic rather than a direct attempt to kill him.

Charlucci Finney, a longtime friend of Diddy, confirmed the incident and told the outlet:

“He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney added that the situation could’ve turned deadly in seconds:

“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

“It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

The incident occurred after Diddy’s legal team had already raised concerns about his safety, warning that his high-profile status and the nature of his charges made him a target for violence and harassment from other inmates.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. His more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges were dismissed.