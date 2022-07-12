50 Cent To Star In & Produce ‘Skill House’ Horror Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The G-Unit boss will join a cast with Bryce Hall and Paige VanZant.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is headed back to the big screen. The Hip Hop mogul will be seen in the upcoming Skill House film for Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media production company.

According to reports, 50 Cent is producing Skill House for the rapper’s G-Unit Film & Television. The movie’s cast also includes social media personality Bryce Hall and MMA fighter/professional wrestler Paige VanZant.

Josh Stolberg (Crawlspace, The Hungover Games) wrote the Skill House script. He will direct the motion picture as well. Production for the horror flick is taking place in Los Angeles at a content house for TikTok personalities.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” Ryan Kavanaugh told Deadline.

Kavanaugh continued, “From a global rap and Hip Hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

50 Cent became an international music star thanks to successful singles such as “In da Club,” “21 Questions,” and “P.I.M.P.” Many Hip Hop pundits have labeled his 2003 project, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, as a classic album.

Additionally, 50 Cent played a fictionalized version of himself in the 2003 crime drama Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The Queens, New York native also acted in movies such as 2008’s Before I Self Destruct, 2011’s All Things Fall Apart, and 2015’s Southpaw.

50 Cent’s producer credits include the Power television franchise. He also played Kanan Stark on the original Starz show. Plus, 50 produced other G-Unit Films and Television series such as Dream School, The Oath, and Black Mafia Family.