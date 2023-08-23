50 Cent Wants Fans To Treat Him Like Drake: “They Throw Him Bras” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent wants his fans to treat him like Drake and start tossing bras at him on stage like they did early in his career.

Despite selling out venues all over the world with hundreds of thousands of fans pulling up to his Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent isn’t happy, telling staff to give him the Drake treatment.

On Tuesday night (August 22) the G-Unit founder shared a video from behind the scenes of his tour. In the clip, he jokingly berates his staff for not treating him like the Canadian rap star and complains that fans aren’t throwing their bras at him.

“They don’t treat Drake like this,” 50 Cent began. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?” Fiddy then asked a staffer, “please go get me some Drake fans,” before bemoaning, “S### just don’t feel right, I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake,”

He continued, “Drake get bras every night, I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.” Check out the clip below.

After a string of artists were hit with flying objects during their live performances, Drake asked fans to only throw bras at him, and they eagerly obliged.

One woman received a lucrative offer from Playboy after tossing her massive bra at Champagne Papi onstage. When Drake picked up Veronica Correia’s 36G bra, he declared, “locate this woman immediately.” He didn’t track her down, but Playboy did and reached out to the woman to appear on their online platform.