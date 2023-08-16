50 Cent Shares Adorable Video Of Young Fan Dressed As Fiddy At His Concert: “It Made My Day” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A young fan recently pulled up to 50 Cent’s concert as a miniature Fiddy, donning his signature wife beater, gold pendant and tattoo sleeve.

While 50 Cent often uses his Instagram page to troll unsuspecting targets, clap back at critics and name and shame anybody who owes him a dime, he recently blessed his IG followers with a sweet video from a young fan that made his day.

The video was first shared by the boy’s father who gifted the nine-year-old tickets to Fiddy’s The Final Lap Tour for his birthday. However, little Karter is a certified 50 Cent superfan and pulled up to the concert dressed as a miniature version of his idol.

As well as the white wife beater, iced-out pendant chain and Durag/NYC fitted cap combo that became 50 Cent’s signature in the early 2000s, he also donned a fake tattoo sleeve on one arm. The video features a beaming Karter at the concert with his father, flawlessly rapping along to the G-Unit mogul’s hits.

The heartwarming video put a smile on the “In Da Club” hitmaker’s face. On Tuesday (August 15) 50 Cent shared the video with his nearly 30 million Instagram followers.

“This is the coolest video I’ve seen on line,” he penned in the caption. “It made my day.”

Watch the adorable clip below.

Karter is around the same age as Fiddy’s youngest son Sire. Earlier this week, 50 Cent shared a new photo of him while reflecting on how quickly time passes.

“Look how big my baby got, SIRE,” he wrote alongside an image of the 10-year-old. This is crazy he eating that filipino cuisine.”