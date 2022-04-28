6ix9ine Assaulted While Leaving Miami Nightclub

Tekashi 6ix9ine got punched in the back of the head while he was leaving Pilos Tacos Tequila Garden in Miami.

A man punched Tekashi 6ix9ine at a club in Miami, Florida.

TMZ obtained footage of someone attacking 6ix9ine at Pilos Tacos Tequila Garden. The controversial rapper was exiting the venue when an unidentified man punched him in the back of the head.

“He scuffed my shoulder by my neck,” 6ix9ine told TMZ. “He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn’t know this guy. There was no prior dispute.”

6ix9ine boasted about being outside in Miami in a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories. One clip showed him driving around listening to 50 Cent’s “Many Men.”

“I’m not Von, get a refund,” he captioned the post.

6ix9ine continues to troll and flaunt money on social media, but his lawyer paints a very different picture of his life in court. Attorney Robert S. Meloni said his client, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is plagued with financial hardships.

“Mr. Hernandez is attempting to dig his life out of the hole he has admittedly put himself into,” Meloni wrote in court documents obtained by AllHipHop. “In order to succeed in the rap industry, artists have to present a persona that is decadent and offensive.”

6ix9ine is currently being sued for his role in a 2018 robbery. He’s claimed the civil lawsuit could bankrupt him.