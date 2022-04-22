EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine “Digging His Life Out Of A Hole” Despite His Claim Of Being Faboloulsy Rich

ekashi 6ix9ine is still facing serious financial issues even though he flaunted millions in cash, watches, jewelry, and cars! Read what his lawyer said!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still facing financial hardships, his lawyer confirmed, despite flashing millions of dollars to promote his latest video for “GINÉ.”

Lawyers for Seketha “Skyy L. Daniels” Wonzer and Kevin Dozier are waiting for a judge to determine the damages 6ix9ine might have to pay them over a bold daylight robbery in Times Square in April of 2018.

The rapper admitted to his role in the robbery during his testimony against high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in October of 2019. 6ix9ine apologized to the victims and eventually received a reduced, two-year sentence for cooperating with the government.

However, Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier sued the rap star over the traumatic experience, which they claim resulted in them losing their jobs, causing them mental anguish.

The pair won a default judgment because 6ix9ine waited too long to reply to the original complaint.

Last month, 6ix9ine attempted to minimize the possible payout by telling the judge under oath – that he was nearly broke and was struggling to provide for his family.

The rap star, born Daniel Hernandez, admitted to taking millions of dollars in unrecouped advances. He also said the pandemic impacted his touring money, and he had difficulty booking dates due to his notoriety.

However, his antics surrounding the promotion of his new single “GINÉ” could cost him dearly. Days before the single dropped, 6ix9ine posted a video of himself on Instagram counting out $1.5 million in cash and showing off his luxury car collection.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier’s lawyers got wind of the video and recently told the judge that 6ix9ine’s actions demonstrate his total lack of remorse for his role in the robbery.

“Despite subsequently informing the media that the funds displayed were fictitious, the fact remains that [6ix9ine] brazenly boasted about being rich after having committed serious federal offenses. Indeed, that boast, in and of itself, further evinces 6ix9ine’s total lack of remorse. [6ix9ine,] adding insult to injury, belittles the anguish of his victims by touting his stability and success. And, worse, he did so as part of his entertainment business and is actually financially capitalizing upon it,” Wonzer and Dozier’s lawyer Matthew G. DeOreo told Judge Jennifer E. Willis.

The pair claim 6ix9ine is also threatening them in the lyrics to “GINÉ” where he raps:

“Run up on a n####, gimme that Where your jewelry at ? Stupid little n####, gimme that/Where your blicky at?/Pull up on em’ make it brrrrrraaaaaattt/B#### you know that when I see you, we gonna make it brrrrrraaaaaattt“

Robert S. Meloni, who is defending 6ix9ine against Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier’s claims, has already replied.

Meloni claims 6ix9ine’s “generic” lyrics are protected by his first amendment rights. He also denied that the lyrics in “GINÉ” are directed at Wonzer and Dozier.

“While the lyrics may be coarse and generally offensive in polite society, there is no support at all that plaintiffs are the subject of the song ‘GINÉ’s’ lyrics,” he told Judge Willis. 6ix9ine’s lawyer doubled down on the rapper’s desperate financial situation as well.

Like 6ix9ine, Meloni said the money in the Instagram video was fake.

“The use of expensive luxury items or money and rap videos as part of the culture of that music genre, is usually not real, and is used to conceal the actual financial condition of the artist,” Robert S. Meloni said.

“Mr. Hernandez is attempting to dig his life out of the hole he has admittedly put himself into. In order to succeed in the rap industry, artists have to present a persona that is decadent and offensive,” Meloni revealed.