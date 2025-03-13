6ix9ine Claims Guns & Drugs Seized During Dramatic Federal Raid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Federal agents raided 6ix9ine’s Florida home, seizing items for investigation while the rapper claimed they took firearms and drugs.

6ix9ine found himself embroiled in more legal trouble as federal agents raided his Florida mansion on Wednesday (March 12).

The sweep was part of a probation compliance sweep, per TMZ. Federal probation authorities teamed up with narcotics detectives from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the rapper’s residence.

6ix9ine alleged that he was handcuffed from 9 A.M. until about 3 P.M. during the intensive search.

The controversial Hip-Hop artist claimed that agents seized firearms and narcotics from his residence, along with collecting DNA samples from him. However, the outlet notes Sheriff’s Office officials did not confirm the rapper’s claims.

While confirming items were indeed confiscated for further examination, authorities emphasized these materials had not yet been linked to Hernandez himself.

Authorities confirmed that 6ix9ine was not arrested due to a lack of probable cause. Nonetheless, officials stated further forensic testing of the seized items would be required before deciding on any legal action.

This raid marks another chapter in 6ix9ine’s ongoing saga of legal difficulties.

Recently, he served a 45-day jail stint stemming from probation violations, and this latest event continues a troubling pattern.

Earlier this week, Market Auctions in South Florida auctioned off Tekashi’s flashy jewelry and platinum music plaques after the IRS seized his assets for unpaid taxes. Surprisingly, his plaques eclipsed his diamond-encrusted accessories in popularity, fetching prices well beyond initial estimates.

His platinum plaque for the hit “BEBE” drew a staggering $24,320, while the “GUMMO” plaque wasn’t far behind, selling for $18,240.