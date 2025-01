Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversial rapper is seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering and diminished quality of life.

6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) is suing LA Fitness for over $1 million, alleging negligence after a 2023 attack at a South Florida gym left him hospitalized. The lawsuit claims the gym failed to provide adequate security and that staff didn’t follow proper protocols, including failing to promptly call the police.

6ix9ine was reportedly assaulted by three men, identified in the suit as Latin Kings gang members, resulting in injuries to his jaw, ribs and back. He’s seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering and diminished quality of life.

He says due to the gym’s negligence, he was brutally beaten, assaulted and robbed, leading to bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability and humiliation. The three suspects were arrested following the attack: Rafael Medina, Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldondado.

6ix9ine later addressed the incident on Instagram, saying, “For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be solo.’”

“You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc.,” he continued to say, adding, “Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong.”

He added, “Obviously, it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.”

6ix9ine’s legal troubles have been ongoing since he first emerged with “GUMMO” in 2018. Following his 2019 cooperation with federal authorities in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case, he continued to face backlash and threats from various groups.

Last year, new criminal investigations and civil suits surrounding his business dealings and personal conduct emerged, adding to his already complex legal landscape. In November 2024, a New York judge sentenced him to 45 days in jail after accruing multiple probation violations.

“Your breach of the court’s trust is profound,” Judge Paul Engelmayer told 6ix9ine at the time. 6ix9ine pleaded guilty after agreeing to a deal with prosecutors. He tested positive for meth, failed to comply with drug testing twice and traveled to Las Vegas and Sarasota without permission while on probation.

“Five violations say to me that you believe the rules don’t apply to you,” the judge said. “Maybe you believe that because you’re a famous rapper.”

6ix9ine asked for mercy at his sentencing, saying, “I make a lot of mistakes, but I’m not a bad person.”

Prosecutors asked for a one-month sentence, but Judge Engelmayer was considering two to three months. The judge ultimately settled on 45 days and warned 6ix9ine about further violations.