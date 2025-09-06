6ix9ine Trashes “Rat” Young Thug Over New Song Closing Arguments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine dragged Young Thug over his “Closing Arguments” lyrics, calling out “rats,” throwing shade at Thug’s rumored cooperation with police.

6ix9ine clowned Young Thug on social media after Thug called out “rats” in his leaked track “Closing Arguments” and name-dropped Gunna, Yak Gotti and Lil Woody—despite his own sketchy past with the law.

The rainbow-haired chaos magnet didn’t waste a second before throwing shade.

Right after Thug’s lyrics hit the internet, 6ix9ine jumped online and posted, “I’m driving to the studio right now, I didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat.”

Thug’s track had already, of course, caused controversy because Young Thug labeled “Gunna a rat, Woody a rat, Yak a rat.”

He also made sure folks knew he still stands on business, rapping, “N##### real rats inside this motherf*cker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”

That bar might’ve hit different if Thug hadn’t been trending for his own questionable moves.

Last month, jailhouse footage leaked showing him in an interrogation room, which got folks speculating about whether he was cooperating too.

Then more audio dropped where Thug threw darts at Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Andre 3000 and others while waiting on trial in his massive YSL RICO case.

For context, both Gunna and Thug accepted plea deals. Gunna had to publicly state that YSL was a gang, while Thug took a 30-year sentence, suspended for time already served and 15 years on probation, and he’s banned from Atlanta too.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine’s entire rap legacy is tied to snitching.

In 2018, he flipped on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a federal RICO case, got a light two-year bid and walked early due to COVID. The rap world basically turned its back on him after that, but he’s still out here talking slick.

So now you’ve got one rapper who snitched on his crew and is calling out another rapper for calling people snitches while also being accused of snitching.