A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops “Needed That” With The Late PnB Rock

Bronx-bred rap star A Boogie wit da Hoodie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, on December 9. The project landed with several high-profile guest features.
A Boogie did not add a song with the late PnB Rock to the standard version of Me vs. Myself. He did promise to drop a collaboration with Rock as a bonus track for the deluxe edition.
“Needed That” featuring PnB Rock made its way to DSPs. The Ricardo Josias and Niaggi-produced track is now the first song on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Me vs. Myself (Deluxe).
A Boogie Explains Why He Waited To Add PnB Rock To Me vs. Myself
“When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there,” stated A Boogie about the passing of his friend. “That was the end of my album. I didn’t expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it.”
A Boogie continued, “I don’t like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting their music [out]. It feels like a weird tension towards that. And I don’t like that at all so I separated his song from my album and I’m dropping it solo as a deluxe.”
PnB Rock lost his life on September 12, 2022. A gunman shot and robbed the 30-year-old Philadelphia native inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. Prosecutors charged two suspects with first-degree murder.
A Boogie & PnB Joined Forces On Music Multiple Times
Prior to his death, PnB Rock frequently worked with A Boogie wit da Hoodie on music. The unofficial rap duo created numerous songs together such as “Playa No More,” “Horses,” “Lovin’,” “IDK,” and “Beast Mode.”
“[Not gonna lie,] I don’t know how to accept this one. 😢You was a big part of me coming into the game, s### the first n#### I met in the industry! It’s not too many [m############] that rap I call my brother [for real] but Rock was one of them,” posted A Boogie about his fallen comrade back in September.
He continued, “I got nothing to say about the situation because I don’t make assumptions I got nothing but flashbacks going thru my head witchu bro you just got out of your deal and all smh just know [whatever] the family needs I’m here! Love you n#### smh sleep in peace.”