A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops “Needed That” With The Late PnB Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Listen to the latest collaboration from the longtime musical partners.

Bronx-bred rap star A Boogie wit da Hoodie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, on December 9. The project landed with several high-profile guest features.

A Boogie did not add a song with the late PnB Rock to the standard version of Me vs. Myself. He did promise to drop a collaboration with Rock as a bonus track for the deluxe edition.

“Needed That” featuring PnB Rock made its way to DSPs. The Ricardo Josias and Niaggi-produced track is now the first song on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Me vs. Myself (Deluxe).

A Boogie Explains Why He Waited To Add PnB Rock To Me vs. Myself

“When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there,” stated A Boogie about the passing of his friend. “That was the end of my album. I didn’t expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it.”

A Boogie continued, “I don’t like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting their music [out]. It feels like a weird tension towards that. And I don’t like that at all so I separated his song from my album and I’m dropping it solo as a deluxe.”

PnB Rock lost his life on September 12, 2022. A gunman shot and robbed the 30-year-old Philadelphia native inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. Prosecutors charged two suspects with first-degree murder.

A Boogie & PnB Joined Forces On Music Multiple Times

Prior to his death, PnB Rock frequently worked with A Boogie wit da Hoodie on music. The unofficial rap duo created numerous songs together such as “Playa No More,” “Horses,” “Lovin’,” “IDK,” and “Beast Mode.”

“[Not gonna lie,] I don’t know how to accept this one. 😢You was a big part of me coming into the game, s### the first n#### I met in the industry! It’s not too many [m############] that rap I call my brother [for real] but Rock was one of them,” posted A Boogie about his fallen comrade back in September.

He continued, “I got nothing to say about the situation because I don’t make assumptions I got nothing but flashbacks going thru my head witchu bro you just got out of your deal and all smh just know [whatever] the family needs I’m here! Love you n#### smh sleep in peace.”