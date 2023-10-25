A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Kai Cenat-Directed “Did Me Wrong” Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two New Yorkers link up for brand-new visuals.

Back in September, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat teased his involvement with a new video by Bronx-raised rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The official “Did Me Wrong” visuals have arrived.

In addition, A Boogie prepared his followers for a special union with the 21-year-old internet personality. On October 19, he tweeted, “Me and my brother @KaiCenat have something on the way. Ya’ll ready?”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie premiered the “Did Me Wrong” music video on October 24. Kai Cenat served as the director for the shoot. The video began trending in YouTube’s music section upon its release.

“Did Me Wrong” lives on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s B4 BOA EP. That 3-track project arrived before the Atlantic recording artist’s forthcoming fifth studio LP, Better off Alone, which could drop by the end of 2023.

Previously, A Boogie connected with Kai Cenat to show up on the fellow New Yorker’s livestream. They also appeared together in a viral clip from January where Boogie was seen arguing with his girlfriend, Ella Bands.

Kai Cenat has put out his own song as well. He linked with YouTuber IShowSpeed for their “Dogs” collaboration. Plus, Cenat appeared in Polo G’s “Distraction” music video and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” music video.