Kai Cenat Gets Caught In The Middle Of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Ella Bands Argument

Watch the awkward exchange that was caught on video.

Twitch personality Kai Cenat ended his 2022 on a high note by winning Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards. Cenat kicks off 2023 by going viral with Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Footage of A Boogie, his girlfriend Ella Bands, and Kai Cenat spread across the internet over the weekend. In the clip, A Boogie and Bands argue during a New Year’s event.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie heatedly walked away from Ella Bands after they exchanged words. Social media users quickly pointed out Cenat’s shocked facial expression as the couple separated that night.

Kai Cenat looked lost when A Boogie and Ella Bands started arguing at his New Year’s party 😂 pic.twitter.com/cZf6aRc9dj — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) January 2, 2023

Ella Bands and A Boogie wit da Hoodie have two children together. Their daughter, Melody Valentine Dubose, was born in 2017. Their son, Artist Dubose, Jr., arrived in 2020.

A Boogie and Kai Cenat recently attended a New York Knicks game together at Madison Square Garden. A video of ESPN presenting A Boogie with a Christmas hoodie at that game made the rounds on Twitter.

Last month, A Boogie wit da Hoodie released his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The deluxe edition features Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Don Q, H.E.R., and the late PnB Rock.

Me vs. Myself peaked at #6 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart. The Atlantic Records-backed LP joined an A Boogie discography that also includes 2017’s The Bigger Artist, 2018’s Hoodie SZN, and 2020’s Artist 2.0.