Kai Cenat Looks To Be Directing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Music Video

A Boogie is coming off a performance at the 2023 VMAs.

Award-winning streamer Kai Cenat has become one of the most prominent figures in modern-day Hip-Hop media. The NYC native apparently linked with fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie for official business.

Over the weekend, Kai Cenat shared a clip of himself from what seemed to be a music video set. The 21-year-old internet personality captioned his video, “Directed by yours truly.”

A Boogie wit da Hoodie also posted the same 7-second video to the Instagram Story on the verified @aboogievsartist account. The Highbridge, Bronx representative simply added, “@kaicenat 🫶🏿.”

Kai Cenat has had A Boogie wit da Hoodie on his Twitch livestream on several occasions. The two entertainers also went viral together earlier this year because of a video of Cenat getting caught in the middle of A Boogie arguing with his partner, Ella Bands.

It has been a very newsworthy week for Kai Cenat. His 24-hour livestream with Offset made headlines around the internet. Cenat even had to come to the Migo member’s defense against rumors he cheated on his wife, Cardi B, while on the stream.

This is all the way CAP😂he was trynna duck smoke from us drowning him with water + the people that came in my room was his team that was there for the release of the MUSIC VIDEO, at least go back and watch the stream to see what’s going on bro, we had an amazing fun night… pic.twitter.com/7qNPZzWxJj — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) September 17, 2023

Before apparently connecting with Kai Cenat for new visuals, A Boogie wit da Hoodie dropped his Me vs. Myself album in December 2022. He already premiered video-backed singles such as “Take Shots” featuring Tory Lanez.

In addition, A Boogie released his B4 BOA EP on September 8 of this year. That 4-track project included the songs “Her Birthday,” “B#### Trap” and “Did Me Wrong.” The EP is a precursor to the upcoming Better Off Alone album.

The Atlantic Records artist also contributed to Metro Boomin’s “Calling” with Swae Lee and Nav. All four men performed the tune off the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.