A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Names Himself, Jay-Z, 50 Cent & Cardi B On His NYC Mt. Rushmore

Artist Julius Dubose (aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie) grew up in the birthplace of Hip Hop – The Bronx, New York City. The 27-year-old Highbridge native shared his opinions on which rappers he believes best represent his hometown.
Rolling Stone posted an interview with A Boogie wit da Hoodie to the outlet’s Twitter/X account on August 7. That conversation included the “Drowning” hitmaker naming his Mount Rushmore of NYC musicians.
“Hov especially,” stated A Boogie, referring to Brooklyn-bred billionaire Jay-Z. He also added, “Me, Hov, that’s two out the window. Shout out to Cardi B, the third one I would have to say when it comes to me just being a Bronx representative.”
Grammy Award winner Cardi B also hails from the Bronx borough. For his final selection, A Boogie focused on a Hip Hop mogul from Queens, by saying, “Shout out to 50 Cent. I don’t know why I didn’t say him second. I had to say my name second. 50, that’s the big bro for sure.”
A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Q enlisted 50 Cent and Canadian music producer Murda Beatz for 2018’s “Yeah Yeah” single. In addition, 50 Cent’s “Big Rich Town (Remix)” featured A Boogie and R&B singer Trey Songz.
Throughout his career, A Boogie wit da Hoodie has released four studio albums via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records. His latest full-length body of work, Me vs. Myself, dropped in December 2022. The LP peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.
“This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now,” said the 2017 XXL Freshman about Me vs. Myself.
Earlier this year, A Boogie wit da Hoodie kicked off his international “Me Vs Myself Tour” in Denver, Colorado. Rising Brooklynite Lola Brooke opened for him on select dates. A Boogie also hit the stage at the Lollapalooza Chicago festival last weekend.