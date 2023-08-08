A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Names Himself, Jay-Z, 50 Cent & Cardi B On His NYC Mt. Rushmore

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘Me vs. Myself’ album creator shows love to some of his fellow New Yorkers.

Artist Julius Dubose (aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie) grew up in the birthplace of Hip Hop – The Bronx, New York City. The 27-year-old Highbridge native shared his opinions on which rappers he believes best represent his hometown.

Rolling Stone posted an interview with A Boogie wit da Hoodie to the outlet’s Twitter/X account on August 7. That conversation included the “Drowning” hitmaker naming his Mount Rushmore of NYC musicians.

“Hov especially,” stated A Boogie, referring to Brooklyn-bred billionaire Jay-Z. He also added, “Me, Hov, that’s two out the window. Shout out to Cardi B, the third one I would have to say when it comes to me just being a Bronx representative.”

Grammy Award winner Cardi B also hails from the Bronx borough. For his final selection, A Boogie focused on a Hip Hop mogul from Queens, by saying, “Shout out to 50 Cent. I don’t know why I didn’t say him second. I had to say my name second. 50, that’s the big bro for sure.”

A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Q enlisted 50 Cent and Canadian music producer Murda Beatz for 2018’s “Yeah Yeah” single. In addition, 50 Cent’s “Big Rich Town (Remix)” featured A Boogie and R&B singer Trey Songz.

Throughout his career, A Boogie wit da Hoodie has released four studio albums via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records. His latest full-length body of work, Me vs. Myself, dropped in December 2022. The LP peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now,” said the 2017 XXL Freshman about Me vs. Myself.

Earlier this year, A Boogie wit da Hoodie kicked off his international “Me Vs Myself Tour” in Denver, Colorado. Rising Brooklynite Lola Brooke opened for him on select dates. A Boogie also hit the stage at the Lollapalooza Chicago festival last weekend.