A$AP Relli Reignites Legal Fight Against A$AP Rocky With New Lawyers

A$AP Relli brought in new attorneys and is moving forward with his civil assault case against A$AP Rocky as a January trial date looms.

A$AP Relli locked in a fresh pair of attorneys and is pushing ahead with his civil lawsuit against A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles, where a judge confirmed the January 12 trial date is still locked in, according to Rolling Stone.

The update comes after Relli, whose legal name is Terell Ephron, attempted to represent himself in court last month following the departure of his previous legal team.

That team stepped away after Rocky was acquitted on felony assault charges in February.

During a hearing Tuesday in downtown L.A., Rocky’s attorney Wogai Mohmand told the court, “We haven’t received any type of settlement offer from the plaintiff, so we thought an MSC would be more helpful, to help the parties resolve the case.”

Relli’s new legal counsel, Aaron Morris and Andrew Robertson, informed the court they’ve been “working diligently” to prepare the case.

They also said they’re open to private mediation with a retired judge before the trial kicks off.

Judge William F. Fahey instructed both sides to pursue private discussions first and gave them a six-week window to find a retired judge and report back by December 10.

“Either you’re going to enjoy some success, or I’ll consider setting an MSC at that time,” Fahey said. “We have a firm trial date about two months away. We’re going to try to settle this case.”

The civil dispute stems from a November 2021 encounter on a Los Angeles street where Ephron alleges Rocky fired multiple shots at him, one of which grazed his left hand. Rocky has denied the accusation.

A$AP Rocky Cleared In Criminal Trial

Earlier this year, a jury found Rocky not guilty in the related criminal trial. Witnesses said the rapper was using a prop gun that shot blanks for a music video.

If the two sides can’t reach a resolution through mediation, the civil trial will move forward in January without a jury. Judge Fahey will oversee the proceedings and deliver a verdict.

Relli’s new lawyers are also handling a separate defamation lawsuit he filed against Rocky and his criminal defense attorney, Joe Tacopina. Ephron claims Tacopina defamed him by alleging his shooting claims were part of an extortion scheme.

That case is set for a hearing on October 23.